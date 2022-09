Child Nutrition Indicator Improves but Malnutrition Worsens: NFHS-5 Report

Advertisement

Stunting and Background Characteristics

The prevalence of undernutrition is almost the same among girls and boys, although girls are slightly less well nourished than boys on all three measures.

The prevalence of stunting increases with a child's age from 6-8 months through 6-23 months, and it decreases slightly thereafter.

Over two-fifths (44%) of children who were reported to be very small at birth are stunted, compared with 35 percent of children who were of average size or larger.

Children born to thin mothers (BMI less than 18.5 kg/m2 ) are more likely to be stunted, wasted, and underweight than children born to mothers with a normal BMI or children whose mothers are overweight/obese.

Forty-six percent of children born to mothers with no schooling are stunted, compared with 26 percent of children born to mothers with 12 or more years of schooling. The corresponding proportions of underweight children are 42 and 23 percent, respectively.

The prevalence of stunting decreases steadily with an increase in wealth quintiles, from 46 percent of children in households in the lowest wealth quintile to 23 percent of children in households in the highest wealth quintile.

NFHS-5 - Nutrition Measurement Indicators for Children

Defining the Nutrition Measurement Indicators for Children

Stunting (assessed via height-for-age):

Wasting (assessed via weight-for-height):

Underweight (assessed via weight-for-age):

Overweight children:

How Does India Compare Against the Other Countries (Global Nutrition Report 2018)

What are the Government Initiatives to Improve Malnutrition

What can be Done to Improve India's Nutritional Status?

Indian Government needs to review the nutrition programmes on a regular basis.

The Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), which play a main role in child nutrition needs to be evaluated.

Better coordination among Ministries to tackle the problem of malnutrition is essential.

Investing more on Social Welfare Programmes like mid-day meals and provide Supplementary nutrition to reduce the food gap.

Source of food to the poor has to be made easily available.

