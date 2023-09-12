Meftal Painkiller’s Adverse Effects: Indian Govt Issues Safety Alert

Are you taking Meftal painkillers callously? Or are you someone who usually uses Meftal to ease the pain associated with menstrual cramps? Watch out! It could trigger hypersensitivity reactions such as eosinophilia and DRESS syndrome.



In a drug safety advisory, the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) advises patients and healthcare providers to keep an eye out for any negative responses to the painkiller Meftal. The Indian Pharmaceutical Council (IPC), a separate entity within the Ministry of Health, establishes guidelines for all medications produced, marketed, and used in India.



All About Meftal Painkiller

Meftal, also known as mefenamic acid, is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medication (NSAID) that is a member of the anthranilic acid derivative class. It is commonly prescribed for treating