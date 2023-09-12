Highlights:
- Recent research challenges the common belief that increased exercise leads to longevity
- The study reveals that moderation is key, with both insufficient and excessive exercise contributing to accelerated biological aging
- This prompts a reevaluation of the presumed correlation between vigorous exercise and longevity
In a paradigm-shifting revelation, recent research challenges the widely accepted notion that increased exercise is synonymous with a longer, healthier life.
Advertisement
‘Compared with moderately active individuals, people with the highest levels of physical activity aged 1.8 years more rapidly. #active #antiaging #medindia’
Tweet it Now
Contrary to numerous previous studies, this groundbreaking study, which is yet to undergo peer review but has earned a prestigious national sports medicine prize in Finland, suggests that excessive physical activity might actually accelerate the aging process (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Harder workout intensity may not increase your longevity
Go to source).
A 45-Year Study on Finnish Twins: Redefining PerspectivesConducted by researchers from the University of Jyvaskyla, the comprehensive study spanned a staggering 45 years and involved over 11,000 Finnish same-sex twins.
By examining self-reported data on daily physical activity duration and intensity, the study aimed to dissect the intricate relationship between exercise and longevity.
The findings challenge the notion that exercise is the primary determinant of a longer life. The research posits that physical activity plays a modest role in the broader spectrum and, in certain instances, might have adverse health effects.
The old adage "Everything in moderation" gains new relevance as the study reveals that both insufficient and excessive exercise contributes to accelerated biological aging.
In the adjusted analysis, the sedentary group was only seven percent more likely to face mortality compared to the active group, suggesting that moderation in exercise yields optimal benefits.
Contrary to the belief that longevity is solely attributed to exercise, the researchers conclude that individuals who exercise might owe their extended lifespans not to their workouts but to the overall healthier lifestyles they tend to lead.
As the study challenges established norms, it urges a more nuanced understanding of the intricate relationship between exercise, aging, and longevity.
Precautionary Note: While the specific duration of physical activity for each group remains undisclosed, the World Health Organization recommends adults engage in moderate-intensity aerobic activity for at least 150-300 minutes per week or vigorous-intensity aerobic activity for 75-150 minutes per week.
Reference :
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
The findings challenge the notion that exercise is the primary determinant of a longer life. The research posits that physical activity plays a modest role in the broader spectrum and, in certain instances, might have adverse health effects.
The old adage "Everything in moderation" gains new relevance as the study reveals that both insufficient and excessive exercise contributes to accelerated biological aging.
Moderation Matters: Everything in BalanceWhile individuals with minimal exercise routines showed a 20 percent higher likelihood of mortality over 45 years, adjusting for lifestyle factors such as education, BMI, smoking, and alcohol consumption significantly mitigated this risk.
In the adjusted analysis, the sedentary group was only seven percent more likely to face mortality compared to the active group, suggesting that moderation in exercise yields optimal benefits.
Age Acceleration and Exercise Intensity: Surprising InsightsStrikingly, the study indicates that individuals with the highest level of physical activity appeared to age approximately 1.8 years faster than their moderately active counterparts. This prompts a reevaluation of the presumed correlation between vigorous exercise and longevity.
Contrary to the belief that longevity is solely attributed to exercise, the researchers conclude that individuals who exercise might owe their extended lifespans not to their workouts but to the overall healthier lifestyles they tend to lead.
As the study challenges established norms, it urges a more nuanced understanding of the intricate relationship between exercise, aging, and longevity.
Precautionary Note: While the specific duration of physical activity for each group remains undisclosed, the World Health Organization recommends adults engage in moderate-intensity aerobic activity for at least 150-300 minutes per week or vigorous-intensity aerobic activity for 75-150 minutes per week.
Reference :
- Harder workout intensity may not increase your longevity - (https:www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/harder-workout-intensity-may-not-increase-your-longevity)
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission issued caution on Meftal painkiller and its adverse effects could result in eosinophilia and DRESS syndrome.
By using this revolutionary technique, 11 major body parts, including the heart, brain, and lungs, can potentially be monitored.
Hysterectomy is a prevalent surgical procedure in non-obstetric gynecology, frequently conducted for conditions like fibroids, abnormal uterine bleeding, etc.
Music therapy used in conjunction with conventional mental health therapies can greatly benefit recovery from mental health disorders.
AI-driven revolution in colorectal neoplasia detection by decreasing miss rates by half.