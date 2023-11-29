Pig Flu to Humans : UK Detects First Human Case of H1N2

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has reported the first human case of the swine flu strain H1N2, originally circulating in pigs. Routine surveillance in GP surgeries identified the case, involving a person who had not worked with pigs, experienced mild symptoms, and has fully recovered. The UKHSA is now engaged in contact tracing to curb potential virus spread

.

Strain Similar to Pigs' Flu Viruses Discovered