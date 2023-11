Pig Flu to Humans : UK Detects First Human Case of H1N2

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has reported the first human case of the swine flu strain H1N2, originally circulating in pigs. Routine surveillance in GP surgeries identified the case, involving a person who had not worked with pigs, experienced mild symptoms, and has fully recovered. The UKHSA is now engaged in contact tracing to curb potential virus spread

.

Strain Similar to Pigs' Flu Viruses Discovered

While the UKHSA has not disclosed the individual's details, steps are being taken to heighten surveillance in specific areas of North Yorkshire. The agency is conducting additional tests to determine the strain's transmissibility and assess the possibility of other cases in the UK. At this stage, it remains uncertain if the H1N2 strain has pandemic potential.