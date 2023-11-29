About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Pig Flu to Humans : UK Detects First Human Case of H1N2

Dr. Pavithra
Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 29, 2023 at 12:45 PM
Highlights:
  • The UK has identified its first human case of the swine flu strain H1N2
  • The individual, not known to have worked with pigs, experienced a mild illness and has fully recovered
  • The UK Health Security Agency is actively tracing contacts to prevent further virus spread

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has reported the first human case of the swine flu strain H1N2, originally circulating in pigs. Routine surveillance in GP surgeries identified the case, involving a person who had not worked with pigs, experienced mild symptoms, and has fully recovered. The UKHSA is now engaged in contact tracing to curb potential virus spread
.

Strain Similar to Pigs' Flu Viruses Discovered

While the UKHSA has not disclosed the individual's details, steps are being taken to heighten surveillance in specific areas of North Yorkshire. The agency is conducting additional tests to determine the strain's transmissibility and assess the possibility of other cases in the UK. At this stage, it remains uncertain if the H1N2 strain has pandemic potential.

Swine Flu Risk Calculator
Swine Flu Risk Calculator
Find out the risks for contracting swine flu and take the necessary precautionary steps. Swine flu caused a pandemic in 2009 with several deaths reported worldwide.
The UKHSA has notified the World Health Organization (WHO) of the H1N2 case, emphasizing the strain's similarity to flu viruses present in UK pigs.

Chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss, underscores the importance of maintaining high standards of animal health and biosecurity. Pig-keepers are urged to promptly report any suspicions of swine flu in their herds to local vets (1 Trusted Source
UKHSA detects human case of influenza A(H1N2)v

Go to source).
About Bird Flu/Avian Influenza Pandemic
About Bird Flu/Avian Influenza Pandemic
Influenza pandemic is a virus that occurs when a new influenza virus emerges and spreads worldwide. There were 3 pandemics in the 20th century - Spanish flu, Asian flu, HongKong flu.
Meera Chand, incident director at the UKHSA, highlights the role of routine flu surveillance and genome sequencing in rapidly detecting the virus. The agency is actively tracing close contacts to minimize potential spread. Individuals exhibiting respiratory symptoms are advised to follow the UKHSA's guidelines, particularly if they are elderly or have pre-existing medical conditions.

Understanding Swine Flu and Its Historical Context

Swine flu typically arises from influenza subtypes H1N1, H1N2, and H3N2, occasionally infecting humans through exposure to pigs or contaminated environments. The current case involves the H1N2 strain, with approximately 50 reported cases worldwide since 2005.

The 2009 H1N1 pandemic, commonly known as swine flu, highlighted the potential for genetic material from pigs, birds, and humans to contribute to novel influenza viruses.

As the UK grapples with the first human case of H1N2, authorities stress the need for ongoing surveillance, testing, and biosecurity measures.

While it is too early to ascertain the strain's pandemic potential, the incident underscores the importance of swiftly identifying and addressing emerging health threats to protect public health.

Reference :
  1. UKHSA detects human case of influenza A(H1N2)v - (https:www.gov.uk/government/news/ukhsa-detects-human-case-of-influenza-ah1n2v)

Source: Medindia
