PCOS Is Not Just Missed Periods-It Disrupts Focus and Memory Too

The impact of polycystic ovary syndrome on attention: an empirical investigation



Polycystic Ovary Syndrome disrupts key cognitive processes, drasticallyin women. Those affected by the condition respond over 50 percent more slowly and make roughly 10 percent more errors in focused attention tasks compared to women without the disorder ().The results were published in the journalThe study conducted by Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay demonstrates that PCOS impacts not only physical and hormonal health but also has measurable effects on cognitive functioning. The response time in women with the condition was found to be nearly 56 percent slower, while their accuracy dropped by approximately 10 percent, underlining cognitive impairment as a consistent trait across the PCOS population.Researchers observed these deficits through task-based evaluations where two groups—101 women with PCOS and 72 without were assessed on attention tasks after hormone profiling. The women with PCOS. In focused tasks, they showed over 50 percent slower responses and committed 10 percent more errors. Divided attention assessments revealed a 20 percent slower performance and 3 percent more mistakes than the healthy group.Focused attention, the ability to concentrate on relevant input and suppress distractions, was notably more impaired than divided attention. This degradation of attention highlights a deeper neurological impact stemming from PCOS.The study linked these cognitive shortcomings to underlying metabolic and hormonal irregularities.—a hallmark of PCOS were found to directly influence neuron activity by disrupting glucose metabolism. This weakens brain cell efficiency, thereby impairing attention span and processing speed.Furthermore, decreased alertness and longer reaction times may also be attributed to hormonal imbalances that hinder the brain’s readiness to respond. These hormonal fluctuations compromise the brain’s capacity to block out distractions during attention-intensive tasks, increasing cognitive load and delaying responses even further.Cognitive experiments revealed delays at the millisecond level that, while subtle in laboratory settings, can have serious implications in everyday life. Tasks requiring sustained focus or multitasking such ascan become significantly more difficult for women with PCOS.Moreover,triggered by the syndrome’s emotional symptoms, including, further worsens the ability to divide attention effectively. This means women with PCOS may experience added challenges when managing multiple demands simultaneously, leading to decreased productivity and increased mental strain.The research points out the necessity of recognizing PCOS as more than a reproductive health issue. Its effects penetrate deeper, altering cognitive behavior and neurological performance. These findings advocate for a multidimensional approach to treatment—one that includes not only hormonal and physical care but also support for mental and cognitive health.Addressing the cognitive impairments along with metabolic and psychological symptoms could significantly improve quality of life . Developing interventions that target brain function alongside endocrine treatment may offer a more comprehensive strategy for managing this complex disorder.In conclusion, polycystic ovary syndrome, long recognized for its physical and reproductive symptoms, also imposes a burden on mental processing. The hormonal disruptions and insulin resistance associated with the condition impair focused and divided attention, slow down reaction times, and increase mental fatigue. These findings point to the need for a broader approach in managing the syndrome—one that includes cognitive and emotional support alongside medical treatment.Source-Medindia