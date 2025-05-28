About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Wild Foods, Wild Gut: Total Microbiome Shift in Weeks

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on May 28 2025 9:46 AM

Exploring how a wild-food-only diet alters gut microbiome composition and function in modern humans.

Wild Foods, Wild Gut: Total Microbiome Shift in Weeks
Highlights:
  • Gut microbiome transforms with a diet of exclusively wild, non-domesticated foods
  • Fiber-rich wild foods increased beneficial bacteria like Blautia and reduced dairy-associated microbes
  • Microbial diversity and metabolic potential remained altered even after returning to a normal diet
A diet composed entirely of wild, non-domesticated foods can transform the human gut microbiome, altering both its structure and function in ways that persist even after returning to a typical diet (1 Trusted Source
Consumption of only wild foods induces large scale, partially persistent alterations to the gut microbiome

Go to source).
Modern diets, especially in urban environments, are often rich in sugar and low in fiber, contributing to an imbalance in gut microbial diversity. In contrast, communities consuming minimally processed, fiber-rich traditional diets exhibit greater microbial diversity, linked to reduced inflammation and stronger immune responses. Although diet is known to influence gut bacteria, most changes have been studied within the confines of industrial food systems, leaving the impacts of wild-food diets largely unexplored.


How Protein-Rich Diets Shape Your Gut Microbiome
How Protein-Rich Diets Shape Your Gut Microbiome
New research reveals how undigested protein in the colon influences gut microbiota, leading to beneficial or harmful metabolites.
Advertisements

Tracking Gut Response to Wild Food Consumption

Meals prepared from lean wild meats like venison and ocean fish introduced unique fat profiles distinct from those in domesticated animals. One 46-year-old male followed an eight-week dietary routine: two weeks of his normal diet, four weeks consuming only wild foods, and another two weeks resuming his regular eating habits.

Gathered from northern Europe during autumn, the wild foods were prepared using traditional tools such as grindstones and open-fire cooking. He maintained his everyday lifestyle, lived in his own home, and consistently logged all food intake and daily health updates to isolate dietary effects.

Stool samples collected daily were stored and processed to extract microbial DNA, focusing on ribosomal gene sequencing. Advanced classification and network analysis tools mapped changes in microbial species and their interconnections.


Advertisements
How to Improve and Reset Your Gut for Better Health
How to Improve and Reset Your Gut for Better Health
Learn how to quickly rebalance and restore your gut health with dietary and lifestyle changes.

Fiber-Degrading Microbes Replace Western Gut Species

When the participant switched to wild foods, there was a substantial reduction in common Western gut microbes and an increase in those capable of degrading fiber and producing short-chain fatty acids. Interestingly, some microbes like Akkermansia muciniphila increased after the wild-food period, which is linked to metabolic health, while others like Bifidobacterium did not return to previous levels even after diet normalization.

The participant lost four kilograms during the wild-food phase, with the steepest decline in the first week, largely due to limited food options and reduced calorie intake. Two kilograms were quickly regained after returning to normal eating. Gut microbial diversity steadily increased throughout the intervention, demonstrating a lasting influence of dietary changes.

Network shifts were evident: key microbial players changed from Faecalibacterium to Blautia, reflecting a restructured microbial ecosystem responsive to dietary inputs. Different phases of the diet were marked by distinct microbial co-abundance patterns.


Advertisements
Gut Microbiome Influenced by Genes and the Environment
Gut Microbiome Influenced by Genes and the Environment
Gut microbiome influenced by genes and home environment will aid in nurturing the right microbiota for better digestion and greater protection from diseases.

Chemical-Degrading Microbes Emerge from Wild Diet

Wild plants collected from former agricultural land might have introduced microbes that help break down chemicals like atrazine, suggesting an unexpected detoxifying effect. However, no entirely new or ancestral microbial species appeared—shifts came from changes in abundance of existing microbes, not the addition of lost traditional species.

The gut’s capacity to degrade starch and synthesize amino acids improved during the wild-food phase, influenced by foods like acorns and chestnuts. Functional analysis also revealed an enhanced ability to process environmental chemicals, likely due to exposure through foraged foods.


Yogurt Protects Your Gut Microbiome Against Antibiotic-Induced Diarrhea
Yogurt Protects Your Gut Microbiome Against Antibiotic-Induced Diarrhea
Better understanding of how probiotics work in maintaining a healthy microbiome can help people avoid debilitating side effects from antibiotics.

Microbiome Memory and Dietary Limits

Compared to diets composed only of plants or animals, the wild-food diet caused a more dramatic microbial transformation. However, the microbiome did not revert to an ancestral state. Instead, it formed a hybrid composition, reflecting the influence of both past and current environments. Some microbial networks, like those dominated by Blautia, persisted beyond the diet phase, showing that certain changes may become semi-permanent.

Although findings offer new insights into gut plasticity, they are limited by the singular nature of the participant and do not account for broader variables like genetics or emotional changes.

A lack of dairy and eggs in the wild-food diet was met by an increased microbial production of essential amino acids, showing how gut microbes can adapt to nutritional gaps.

Ultimately, even without introducing new species, a wild-food diet can dramatically remodel the gut microbiome, boosting fiber-degrading bacteria while suppressing those tied to processed foods. These effects endure beyond the dietary phase, showcasing the gut’s resilience and sensitivity to natural food sources.

Reference:
  1. Consumption of only wild foods induces large scale, partially persistent alterations to the gut microbiome - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-00319-5)

Source-Medindia


Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional