Wild Foods, Wild Gut: Total Microbiome Shift in Weeks

Consumption of only wild foods induces large scale, partially persistent alterations to the gut microbiome
Go to source). Modern diets, especially in urban environments, are often rich in sugar and low in fiber, contributing to an imbalance in gut microbial diversity. In contrast, communities consuming minimally processed, fiber-rich traditional diets exhibit greater microbial diversity, linked to reduced inflammation and stronger immune responses. Although diet is known to influence gut bacteria, most changes have been studied within the confines of industrial food systems, leaving the impacts of wild-food diets largely unexplored.
Tracking Gut Response to Wild Food ConsumptionMeals prepared from lean wild meats like venison and ocean fish introduced unique fat profiles distinct from those in domesticated animals. One 46-year-old male followed an eight-week dietary routine: two weeks of his normal diet, four weeks consuming only wild foods, and another two weeks resuming his regular eating habits.
Gathered from northern Europe during autumn, the wild foods were prepared using traditional tools such as grindstones and open-fire cooking. He maintained his everyday lifestyle, lived in his own home, and consistently logged all food intake and daily health updates to isolate dietary effects.
Stool samples collected daily were stored and processed to extract microbial DNA, focusing on ribosomal gene sequencing. Advanced classification and network analysis tools mapped changes in microbial species and their interconnections.
Fiber-Degrading Microbes Replace Western Gut SpeciesWhen the participant switched to wild foods, there was a substantial reduction in common Western gut microbes and an increase in those capable of degrading fiber and producing short-chain fatty acids. Interestingly, some microbes like Akkermansia muciniphila increased after the wild-food period, which is linked to metabolic health, while others like Bifidobacterium did not return to previous levels even after diet normalization.
The participant lost four kilograms during the wild-food phase, with the steepest decline in the first week, largely due to limited food options and reduced calorie intake. Two kilograms were quickly regained after returning to normal eating. Gut microbial diversity steadily increased throughout the intervention, demonstrating a lasting influence of dietary changes.
Network shifts were evident: key microbial players changed from Faecalibacterium to Blautia, reflecting a restructured microbial ecosystem responsive to dietary inputs. Different phases of the diet were marked by distinct microbial co-abundance patterns.
Chemical-Degrading Microbes Emerge from Wild DietWild plants collected from former agricultural land might have introduced microbes that help break down chemicals like atrazine, suggesting an unexpected detoxifying effect. However, no entirely new or ancestral microbial species appeared—shifts came from changes in abundance of existing microbes, not the addition of lost traditional species.
The gut’s capacity to degrade starch and synthesize amino acids improved during the wild-food phase, influenced by foods like acorns and chestnuts. Functional analysis also revealed an enhanced ability to process environmental chemicals, likely due to exposure through foraged foods.
Microbiome Memory and Dietary LimitsCompared to diets composed only of plants or animals, the wild-food diet caused a more dramatic microbial transformation. However, the microbiome did not revert to an ancestral state. Instead, it formed a hybrid composition, reflecting the influence of both past and current environments. Some microbial networks, like those dominated by Blautia, persisted beyond the diet phase, showing that certain changes may become semi-permanent.
Although findings offer new insights into gut plasticity, they are limited by the singular nature of the participant and do not account for broader variables like genetics or emotional changes.
A lack of dairy and eggs in the wild-food diet was met by an increased microbial production of essential amino acids, showing how gut microbes can adapt to nutritional gaps.
Ultimately, even without introducing new species, a wild-food diet can dramatically remodel the gut microbiome, boosting fiber-degrading bacteria while suppressing those tied to processed foods. These effects endure beyond the dietary phase, showcasing the gut’s resilience and sensitivity to natural food sources.
- Consumption of only wild foods induces large scale, partially persistent alterations to the gut microbiome - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-00319-5)
