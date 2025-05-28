School Meals Help Picky Teens Eat a Wider Variety of Foods

Picky eaters who opted for school dinners at age 13 ate a wider range of foods, including meat, fish, and fruits, compared to those with packed lunches.
Do Children Who Were Preschool Picky Eaters Eat Different Foods at School Lunch When Aged 13 Years Than Their Non-Picky Peers?
Go to source). These findings were published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics.
Unlike meals influenced by family preferences, school dinners gave picky eaters the independence to explore different foods. For the first time, behaviours around food choices in picky adolescents were examined during school lunchtimes, in an environment not shaped by parental input.
Changes in Food Preferences with Meal TypeWhen eating packed lunches, picky children were more likely to avoid typical sandwich fillings like meat or fish, preferring spreads like marmite, peanut butter, or cheese. They were also less likely to include fruits or salads. However, when they chose school dinners, they selected meals with meat, fish, and fruit more often, making choices more aligned with their non-picky peers.
The data came from over 5,300 participants in the long-running Children of the 90s project. The team assessed eating behaviour starting in preschool and again at age 13 to trace the progression and persistence of picky eating habits.
Trends in Packed Lunches and School DinnersAbout half the children regularly had packed lunches, over a quarter had school dinners most days, and a little more than a third had school meals on some days. Notably, a quarter sometimes skipped lunch altogether. There were no major differences in school dinner versus packed lunch preferences between picky and non-picky children.
Picky eating tends to peak around age three, but some children continue these behaviours into adolescence. Encouragingly, school dinners appeared to support dietary expansion, helping children become more open to different foods and improving overall nutritional intake.
Widespread Gaps in Vegetable ConsumptionWhile picky children typically consume fewer fruits and vegetables, it was found that almost all children, regardless of pickiness, were falling short on vegetable intake. This is critical, as vegetables provide essential fibre, vitamins, and minerals necessary for healthy development and the prevention of long-term health issues.
Dr. Caroline Taylor, the lead on the project and Associate Professor in Nutrition, emphasized that while school meals are one tool, a combination of strategies can be helpful. These include modeling balanced diets at home, involving children in food preparation, and sharing family meals to build better eating habits.
Why Food Diversity Matters for Growing KidsThough most picky children get sufficient calories, their diets often lack diversity and key nutrients. Supporting all children, especially picky eaters, in eating a variety of fruits and vegetables is essential both at home and in schools.
Looking ahead, the research group plans to explore how picky eating in childhood evolves into adulthood and how it affects long-term health outcomes, using the same longitudinal data.
The findings stem from work carried out at the Centre for Academic Child Health in Bristol Medical School, using rich data collected from the Children of the 90s project. This study has tracked over 14,500 families since the early 1990s, offering unique insights into long-term health behaviours and outcomes.
To sum up, giving children access to school dinners may help reduce long-term picky eating by exposing them to a wider variety of foods. This dietary expansion during adolescence could support better nutrition and health outcomes both in the short term and later in life.
