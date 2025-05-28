School Meals Help Picky Teens Eat a Wider Variety of Foods

Picky eaters who opted for school dinners at age 13 ate a wider range of foods, including meat, fish, and fruits, compared to those with packed lunches.

Highlights: School dinners help picky teens eat more meat, fish, and fruit

help picky teens eat more meat, fish, and fruit Packed lunches are linked to less variety in picky eaters' diets

in picky eaters' diets Picky eating can persist into teenage years but can be improved

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Do Children Who Were Preschool Picky Eaters Eat Different Foods at School Lunch When Aged 13 Years Than Their Non-Picky Peers?



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Children who were picky eaters as toddlers ate a more varied diet at 13 years old when they had school dinners. #medindia #childnutrition #pickyeaters’

Children who were picky eaters as toddlers ate a more varied diet at 13 years old when they had school dinners. #medindia #childnutrition #pickyeaters’

Advertisements

Changes in Food Preferences with Meal Type

Advertisements

Trends in Packed Lunches and School Dinners

Advertisements

Widespread Gaps in Vegetable Consumption

Why Food Diversity Matters for Growing Kids

Do Children Who Were Preschool Picky Eaters Eat Different Foods at School Lunch When Aged 13 Years Than Their Non‐Picky Peers? - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12077986/)