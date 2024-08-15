About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
PCOS Warriors Beware! Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and Eating Disorders Often Go Hand in Hand

Written by Adeline Dorcas
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Aug 15 2024 4:15 PM

Highlights:
  • Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are more prone to eating disorders (ED)
  • Weight stigma associated with PCOS often affects mental health and leads to disordered eating
  • Healthcare providers should identify the risk of eating disorders in women with PCOS before recommending any lifestyle modifications
Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a common reproductive and metabolic condition, face a higher risk of developing eating disorders (ED) such as bulimia and binge eating, finds a new study published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism (1 Trusted Source
Increased Prevalence of Binge Eating Disorder and Bulimia Nervosa in Women With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Go to source).

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is the most common hormonal disorder among women of reproductive age and can cause infertility.
How Does PCOS Affect Daily Life?

PCOS affects almost one in eight women. Women diagnosed with PCOS face an increased risk of developing metabolic conditions like diabetes, reproductive issues such as infertility, and psychological problems including anxiety and depression.


PCOS Diet: Managing Symptoms Through Nutrition
PCOS Diet: Managing Symptoms Through Nutrition
PCOS diet comprises of foods rich in fiber, protein, and prebiotics. Weight management, regular exercise, and sound sleep impart positive outcomes.

Diagnosing Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Women are diagnosed when they have at least two of the three key signs and symptoms of PCOS:
  • Increased numbers of ovarian follicles containing polycystic ovaries (immature eggs) seen on ultrasound
  • Slightly high testosterone levels or clinical signs and symptoms of high testosterone such as excess body hair
  • Irregular periods or no menstruation

Test Your Knowledge on Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)
Test Your Knowledge on Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)
infertility, obesity and other endocrine and metabolic ...

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and Eating Disorders: A Neglected Liaison

The systematic review and meta-analysis examined results obtained from 20 cross-sectional studies across nine countries to understand the strong link between PCOS and eating disorders. The studies included data from 28,922 women with PCOS and 258,619 women without PCOS.

“This analysis is the first time we’ve been able to confirm an increased risk of specific eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa, commonly known as bulimia, and binge eating disorder,” said the study’s first author, Laura Cooney, M.D., M.S.C.E., associate professor at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisc. Many women with PCOS often face weight stigma, and that can be detrimental to mental health, thereby leading to disordered eating.

When the researchers analyzed the women by body mass index (BMI), they found women with PCOS who had normal weight as well as those with excess body weight had higher disordered eating scores compared to women without PCOS. This indicates that the association is not dependent on BMI, said Cooney.

The findings of the study highlight the importance of screening women with PCOS for eating disorders before clinicians share any lifestyle advice, said Cooney. “The lifestyle modifications we often recommend for women with PCOS - including physical activity, healthy diet and behavior modifications - could hinder the recovery process for eating disorders. Therefore, healthcare providers need to be vigilant about screening for eating disorders in this population.”

The meta-analysis did not find any direct link between PCOS and the eating disorder anorexia. However, the authors warn that studies on anorexia and PCOS are more limited. Hence, there should always be a high suspicion of any disordered eating pathology (DEP) in someone who is being evaluated for PCOS.


How to Overcome Body Image Concerns in Women Living With PCOS
How to Overcome Body Image Concerns in Women Living With PCOS
In women with PCOS, researchers stress the need for improved screening for body image concerns as it may impact their quality of life.

Be a PCOS Warrior, Not Worrier

Hence, women diagnosed with PCOS should Eat Good! Feel Good! Look Good!

References:
  1. Increased Prevalence of Binge Eating Disorder and Bulimia Nervosa in Women With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis - (https://academic.oup.com/jcem/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1210/clinem/dgae462/7724213)


