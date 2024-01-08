New AI-Driven Antibiotics Against Drug-Resistant MRSA

- Transparent deep learning models unveil a new class of antibiotics for drug-resistant MRSA
- AI accelerates drug discovery, marking the first breakthrough in antibiotic development in six decades
- Integration of deep-learning models identifies two promising antibiotic candidates effective against MRSA
Discovery of a structural class of antibiotics with explainable deep learning
Utilizing AI to formulate AntibioticsArtificial intelligence (AI) played a pivotal role in this achievement, as scientists utilized AI technology to reveal the first antibiotics capable of combating a bacterium responsible for thousands of deaths annually due to antibiotic resistance. Identifying a new compound with the potential to eliminate drug-resistant bacteria signifies a turning point in the ongoing battle against antibiotic resistance. Professor James Collins, a key figure in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) study, highlighted the importance of understanding the insights gained from the models in predicting effective antibiotics. The researchers' work introduced a time-efficient, resource-efficient, and mechanistically insightful framework, particularly concerning the chemical structure of compounds.
Demystifying the Black Box of NatureThe study, published in Nature and authored by a team of 21 researchers, aimed to demystify the "black box" nature of deep-learning models. The team employed an extensively enlarged deep learning model, leveraging expanded datasets, to predict the activity and toxicity of the newfound compound.
This approach involved screening around 12 million commercially available compounds, leading to the identification of compounds from five different classes with predicted activity against MRSA. Subsequent laboratory tests against MRSA confirmed the effectiveness of approximately 280 compounds, ultimately revealing two promising antibiotic candidates from the same class.
Further experiments involving mouse models demonstrated a significant reduction in the MRSA population when treated with these compounds, marking a crucial milestone in the quest for new antibiotics and highlighting the potential of AI-driven drug discovery in addressing global health challenges.
“This AI-driven breakthrough signals a new era in medicine, providing hope in the battle against antibiotic resistance.”
Source-Medindia