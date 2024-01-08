Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, January 08). New AI-Driven Antibiotics Against Drug-Resistant MRSA . Medindia. Retrieved on Jan 08, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/new-ai-driven-antibiotics-against-drug-resistant-mrsa-214706-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "New AI-Driven Antibiotics Against Drug-Resistant MRSA". Medindia. Jan 08, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/new-ai-driven-antibiotics-against-drug-resistant-mrsa-214706-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "New AI-Driven Antibiotics Against Drug-Resistant MRSA". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/new-ai-driven-antibiotics-against-drug-resistant-mrsa-214706-1.htm. (accessed Jan 08, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. New AI-Driven Antibiotics Against Drug-Resistant MRSA. Medindia, viewed Jan 08, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/new-ai-driven-antibiotics-against-drug-resistant-mrsa-214706-1.htm.