AI With MRI can Recreate Your Dreams

A new AI can create images based on what you dream. Scientists are trying to figure out how our brains translate what we see into mental images.



Now, a type of computer learning called Artificial Intelligence (AI) is improving at replicating this process. A recent study demonstrated that AI can analyze brain scans and generate images that closely resemble what a person saw. This could be used for various purposes, such as studying how different animals perceive the world or even recording dreams and assisting individuals who have limited mobility.