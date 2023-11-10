Can Genetics Unveil Mortality Risk in Childhood Cancer Survivors?

Highlights:
- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital scientists have unraveled the genetic factors influencing the risk of second cancers in childhood cancer survivors
- These genetic variants, known as cancer-predisposing variants, have been linked to increased second-cancer-related mortality
- Clinical genetic testing and early interventions based on this knowledge offer hope for reducing the impact of these variants, enhancing the lifelong health of survivors
Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has shed light on the genetic factors that contribute to the risk of childhood cancer survivors developing second cancers later in life.
This study has not only identified the genes involved but has also revealed how these genetic variants affect the severity and prognosis of these secondary cancers. This valuable information can be utilized to guide cancer prevention strategies and improve the overall health outcomes of these survivors (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Genetics help explain childhood cancer survivors’ mortality risk from a second cancer
Go to source).
Rising Numbers of Childhood Cancer Survivors and Their Health ChallengesThe population of childhood cancer survivors in the United States is on the rise, boasting an impressive 85% survival rate five years after diagnosis. Nevertheless, these survivors face an increased risk of various health conditions, including the development of second cancers.
Drawing on data from the Childhood Cancer Survivor Study (CCSS) and the St. Jude Lifetime Cohort Study (St. Jude LIFE), researchers at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have identified the genetic underpinnings of this risk and the potential for more severe and lethal secondary cancers.
The findings from this study, published in The Lancet Oncology, have significant implications for genetic counseling, clinical testing, and tailored cancer prevention strategies.
By building on previous findings that identified the role of these variants, the study establishes a direct connection between these genetic variants and increased mortality related to second cancers. This newfound knowledge could lead to early interventions and personalized approaches to reducing the risk of deadly second cancers among childhood cancer survivors.
What makes this discovery particularly valuable is that these variants are present in a survivor's DNA when they are first diagnosed with childhood cancer. This early detection of genetic risk allows for personalized medical approaches to be developed early in a child's life.
By better understanding how these genes impact future cancer risk and outcomes beyond the initial childhood cancer, this study lays the groundwork for preventing second cancers and enhancing the overall well-being of survivors.
By taking a proactive approach to identify at-risk individuals, healthcare providers can recommend more intensive cancer screening, which, in turn, could result in earlier detection and improved outcomes for second cancers.
Even before completing their childhood cancer treatment, clinicians can recommend genetic counseling, enabling survivors with these variants to implement cancer prevention strategies.
Depending on the specific gene harboring the variant, survivors may have the opportunity to adopt preventive measures to protect their long-term health, such as avoiding risky behaviors like smoking and drinking and attending regular screenings.
In conclusion, this groundbreaking research not only identifies the genetic factors contributing to second cancers in childhood cancer survivors but also offers the potential for early interventions, personalized prevention, and, most importantly, the opportunity for these survivors to lead long and healthy lives.
Source: Medindia
