Can Smoking Reduce Your Sperm Count?

Advertisement

Almost half of the guys smoked, and a little more than half drank alcohol regularly

A good number of them didn't have sperm that was as good as it should be, according to the World Health Organization's standards

Most of them drank coffee and bottled water. Almost everyone ate fruits or vegetables pretty often. About half of them ate things like eggs, chicken, and fish a few times a week

How Smoking can be the Reason for your Infertility?

Does Smoking Affect Male Sperm?

How Does Smoking Impact Sperm Count?

Can Smoking Even One Cigarette Affect a Man's Sperm?

Will your Sperm Improve if you Stop Smoking?

Can a Man who Smokes get a Woman Pregnant?

Can Husband Smoking affect Pregnancy?

How to Improve Sperm Count?

Keep a healthy weight. Being too heavy can lower sperm count and how well they move

Eat good food. A healthy diet helps your body make better sperm

Avoid getting infections from sex. Use protection to stay safe

Find ways to relax and manage stress

Stay active. Exercise is good for your body, including your sperm

A very important factor is to STOP SMOKING

Smoking Induces a Decline in Semen Quality and the Activation of Stress Response Pathways in Sperm - (https:www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/12/10/1828)