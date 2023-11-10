About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Can Smoking Reduce Your Sperm Count?
Can Smoking Reduce Your Sperm Count?

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 11, 2023 at 3:37 PM
Highlights:
  • Smoking is a major contributor to male infertility, affecting sperm volume and motility
  • The study reveals heightened stress response in the sperm cells of smokers
  • Lifestyle choices significantly impact semen quality, with smoking having the most profound effect

Not being able to have babies is a big health problem for a lot of people around the world. About 8-12% of couples who want to have kids have trouble. Half of the time, it's because the man has a problem. This can be caused by genes, hormones, or issues with their reproductive system.

Also, some things like smoking, drinking alcohol, not exercising, and eating unhealthy food can make the man's sperm not so good.

How Can Smoking Reduce Sperm Count? (Mechanism)

The answer to this question lies in our body's defense mechanism.

Each and every cell in our body is folded in a certain fashion but when things get tough (stressful response), a specific mechanism called the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) kicks in. It can happen in different parts of the cell like the cytosol, endoplasmic reticulum, or mitochondria.

In a recent study, scientists found that this response can happen in sperm too when they're under a lot of stress (including smoking) (1 Trusted Source
Smoking Induces a Decline in Semen Quality and the Activation of Stress Response Pathways in Sperm

Go to source).
This study included 30 healthy guys who could have kids. They were asked questions about their age, job, what they eat, and how they live. They also gave samples of their sperm, which were checked for how good they were. The scientists looked at things like how much sperm there was, how they moved, and what they looked like. They also checked for some special proteins in the sperm to see if the stress response was happening.

Here's what they found:
  • Almost half of the guys smoked, and a little more than half drank alcohol regularly
  • A good number of them didn't have sperm that was as good as it should be, according to the World Health Organization's standards
  • Most of them drank coffee and bottled water. Almost everyone ate fruits or vegetables pretty often. About half of them ate things like eggs, chicken, and fish a few times a week
The study showed that out of all the things like smoking, drinking, eating, and exercising, only smoking made a big difference in how good the sperm were.

Guys who smoked had less sperm and it didn't move as well (low motility). Their sperm also didn't look as healthy. When they looked at the proteins in the sperm, they found that UPR was more active in smokers, which means the stress response was turned on.

Let's answer some of the biggest questions on "how smoking can be the reason for your Infertility."

How Smoking can be the Reason for your Infertility?

Does Smoking Affect Male Sperm?


Studies have found that smoking lowers the amount of sperm and how well they move. They discovered that guys who smoke a lot had 29% less sperm and their sperm didn't move as well as guys who didn't smoke.

If you are wondering, can smoking make it harder for guys to have babies? The answer is yes, smoking can make it harder for guys to have babies.

How Does Smoking Impact Sperm Count?


Sperm Concentration: This means how many sperm are in a certain amount of semen. Studies have found that men who smoke have 23% fewer sperm in their semen.

Some studies have found that smokers have more damaged DNA in their sperm. This can affect the quality of the sperm.

Can Smoking Even One Cigarette Affect a Man's Sperm?


Yes, even smoking just one cigarette a day can affect a man's sperm. The more someone smokes, the worse it is for their sperm. This includes things like how many sperm there are, how they move, and what they look like. smoking 20 cigarettes a day is much worse for fertility than smoking only occasionally.

Will your Sperm Improve if you Stop Smoking?


If a man stops smoking, his sperm will get better. It takes about three months for sperm to become healthier. So, if a man quits smoking at least three months before trying to have a baby, his sperm will be much healthier. This gives a better chance of making a baby that's healthy.

Can a Man who Smokes get a Woman Pregnant?


Yes, a man who smokes can still get a woman pregnant, but smoking can make it harder for him to do so. If he quits smoking, it can actually help improve his chances. Quitting smoking can lead to better sperm count and quality, which makes it easier to conceive a child.

Can Husband Smoking affect Pregnancy?


Yes, if a husband smokes, it can affect pregnancy. When a pregnant woman is around secondhand smoke from her husband, it can be even worse for the unborn baby than if the woman smoked herself. This can increase the risk of congenital heart defects, which are the main reason for stillbirth, and they affect about 8 in every 1,000 babies born globally.

Coming to the finale of our question round.

How to Improve Sperm Count?


Here are some easy ways to make more healthy sperm:
  • Keep a healthy weight. Being too heavy can lower sperm count and how well they move
  • Eat good food. A healthy diet helps your body make better sperm
  • Avoid getting infections from sex. Use protection to stay safe
  • Find ways to relax and manage stress
  • Stay active. Exercise is good for your body, including your sperm
  • A very important factor is to STOP SMOKING
"Understanding the detrimental effects of smoking on male fertility emphasizes the importance of making healthier lifestyle choices for reproductive well-being."

Reference :
  1. Smoking Induces a Decline in Semen Quality and the Activation of Stress Response Pathways in Sperm - (https:www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/12/10/1828)


Source: Medindia
Quiz on Smoking
Quiz on Smoking
Approximately half the smokers die due to smoking -related diseases. But it is not just the smokers who are at the receiving end. The passive smokers too, often pay a heavy price. If you still have not 'kicked the butt', learn more horrifying facts about smoking by participating in the following quiz.

