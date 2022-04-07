About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Why Male Infertility is on the Rise?

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on July 4, 2022 at 3:10 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • Male infertility has increased by 40% due to rise in temperatures
  • Tight fitting dress trends and late night work culture also can lead to severe infertility
  • Sperm count across the globe has decreased from 45 million to 15 million sperm count

Why Male Infertility is on the Rise?

About 40 percent of total infertility is caused by male infertility because of four primary reasons. Read on to learn more.

Male Infertility Causes

The infertility and the impaired fecundity have been a concern through ages and is rising for various reasons. The prevalence of infertility in the general population is 15 to 20 percent, as per the Word Health Organization and the male infertility factor contributes around 40 percent to this rate.

Genetics of Male Infertility
Genetics of Male Infertility
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the Genetics of Male Infertility
Advertisement


Talking about the rising male infertility, Dr Neeta Singh, Professor, Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology, said that Sperm DNA fragmentation is an important factor for this.

"The parenting age has considerably increased compared to last 25-30 years because of late marriage trends. Now, males generally marry after 30-33 years and more or less, there is same pattern for females also. So, with the advancement of the ages, there happens DNA fragmentation in the sperm which is primarily responsible for the male infertility," said Dr Singh.
Testicular Biopsy
Testicular Biopsy
In a testicular biopsy, a small bit of testicular tissue is removed from the testes and examined microscopically for any evidence of disease.
Advertisement

Among other reasons, the rising temperature is also an important factor for the male infertility, she said, adding that, "Our clothing patterns have also an impact on the infertility."

"The testes are naturally placed outside the body because it even can not tolerate the body's normal temperature. But, tight dressing trends and hot geographical location causes severe infertility," said Dr Singh of AIIMS, adding that it also affects the blood circulation of the body.

She continued saying that the tight dressing is for the nations like US where temperature is normally cold, but in Indian context, it may be fatal. The effects of elevated testicular temperature may result in abnormal spermatogenesis and impaired sperm morphology and function, she said, while adding that "our ancestors used to wear loose and airy dresses like 'dhoti' and 'lungi'".

Prolonged heat can create a problem on that part, she said, adding that it is advisable to wash the male part with cold water after several intervals if exposed to high temperature.

She also underlined the late night working culture as prime factor for infertility because it affects the secretion of Melatonin hormone that is produced by brain in response to darkness.

"There is a trend of declining sperm count across the globe and accordingly, the WHO has also reduced the acceptable value for normal sperm count. From 45 million sperm count, it has been reduced to 15 million sperm count which is supposed enough for pregnancy", said Delhi-based fertility expert Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj.

"In the semen analysis, good count was considered above 60 million a decade ago, but in today's environment, we find maximum normal sperm count around 30 to 40 million and it has considerably decreased," she added.

Dr Bajaj said that around 40 percent of total infertility is caused by male infertility, adding that if sperm count is above 15 million, pregnancy can be achieved.

"The internal rhythm of the body has been broken due to work pressure of global lifestyle. People living in India work as per the timing of European countries or other nations which adversely affect the rhythm of the body and results into the performance pressure affecting their sperm quality", added Dr Bajaj.

Meanwhile, India's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) is currently below the replacement level of fertility of 2.1 children per woman. The TFR is the average number of children born to a woman in her lifetime.

The below-replacement fertility results eventually in negative population growth and extinction of the population in the long term.



Source: IANS
How Obesity can Cause Male Infertility
How Obesity can Cause Male Infertility
Increased levels of inflammation proteins found in obese patients can lead to poor sperm quality, and reduced fertility in men finds a new study.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Hannah Joy. (2022, July 04). Why Male Infertility is on the Rise?. Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 04, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-male-infertility-is-on-the-rise-207815-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Hannah Joy. "Why Male Infertility is on the Rise?". Medindia. Jul 04, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-male-infertility-is-on-the-rise-207815-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Hannah Joy. "Why Male Infertility is on the Rise?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-male-infertility-is-on-the-rise-207815-1.htm. (accessed Jul 04, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Hannah Joy. 2021. Why Male Infertility is on the Rise?. Medindia, viewed Jul 04, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/why-male-infertility-is-on-the-rise-207815-1.htm.

Advertisement

Does Infertility Cause Breast Cancer in Men?
Does Infertility Cause Breast Cancer in Men?
Infertile men are at risk of developing breast cancer. However, there is no known cause and further research is needed into studying the underlying factors.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
View all
Recommended Reading
Artificial Insemination Artificial Insemination
Egg DonationEgg Donation
Genetic CounselingGenetic Counseling
In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
InfertilityInfertility
Polycystic Ovarian SyndromePolycystic Ovarian Syndrome
VaginitisVaginitis
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Genetic Counseling Genetics of Male Infertility In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Infertility Vaginitis Egg Donation Artificial Insemination Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Dilatation and Curettage Varicocele 

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips The Essence of Yoga Drug - Food Interactions Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Accident and Trauma Care Noscaphene (Noscapine) Sanatogen Find a Doctor Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT ONLINE WITH A DOCTOR