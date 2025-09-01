Mitochondrial Microprotein Could be the Answer to Obesity and Aging Therapies

A new microprotein discovery could help keep your cells young, your body fit, and your future brighter.

Highlights: Microproteins like SLC35A4-MP are now seen as essential for keeping our cell “power plants” healthy

Without these tiny helpers, cells struggle to make energy and handle stress- leading to weight gain and faster aging

Learning more about microproteins might unlock new, safer treatments for health problems in the future

Did you know?

Some of the most powerful parts of your health are managed by proteins so small they were mistaken for “junk” DNA! #helpercells #microprotein #medindia ’

What is a Microprotein (and Why Should I Care)?

Discovering a Hidden Helper

Their mitochondria grew weirdly large and didn’t work right.

They showed signs of inflammation, like what happens in obesity.

They weren’t able to burn energy the way healthy mice do.

Why Do Microproteins Matter?

Help fight obesity and unhealthy weight gain

Slow down aging and maybe age-related diseases

Keep our cells and bodies working better for longer

Future Applications of Microproteins

Abnormal mitochondrial structure and function in brown adipose tissue of SLC35A4-MP knockout mice (Rocha, A. L., et al. (2025). Abnormal mitochondrial structure and function in brown adipose tissue of SLC35A4-MP knockout mice. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.ads7381)

Our bodies are powered by little engines inside every cell- these are called mitochondria. They take the food we eat and turn it into energy so we can walk, think, grow, and stay alive. But scientists are still discovering new secrets about what makes these engines run well- and what happens when things go wrong.Now, researchers have found a tiny but mighty “helper” protein, called a, in mitochondria that seems to play a big role in keeping our cells healthy (1). This could open new doors for fighting obesity, aging, and maybe even more!For years, scientists thought only big proteins in our cells really mattered. But it turns out our bodies are full of microproteins- tiny bits of protein that were once ignored. These microproteins hide in our DNA, often in places thought to be “junk,” but are now proving to be very important. One special microprotein, called, has just been discovered by scientists. It lives in the outer walls of mitochondria and helps keep these energy engines in shape.To see how this microprotein works, scientists at the Salk Institute took mice and removed SLC35A4-MP from their brown fat (a special kind of body fat that keeps you warm and burns calories). When these mice were exposed to cold or fed a high-fat diet, their cells started to fall apart:Without this tiny helper, the mouse’s energy system basically broke down.Our mitochondria are in every single cell, so a little protein that helps keep them healthy could be a big deal for our whole body. When mitochondria don't work, people can gain weight more easily, age faster, and get sick more often.If scientists can figure out how to boost or replace these microproteins, we might make new medicines that:The world of microproteins is full of surprises. Many of these tiny helpers are still hiding in our DNA, waiting to be discovered. The more scientists look, the more they realize these “junk” bits of DNA actually hold powerful tools for our health.In the future, new ways of treating obesity or slowing aging might be as simple as helping our cells win their microscopic battles- thanks to microproteins.Source-Medindia