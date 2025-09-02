About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Are You Eating the Right Grains? Study Reveals Surprising Health Impacts

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan MDS (Oral Pathology & Microbiology) on Sep 2 2025 12:16 PM

Smart grain choices improve diet quality and support long-term health.

Highlights:
  • Whole grains and high-nutrient cereals improve HEI-2020 and NRF index scores
  • Breads, rolls, and cereals dominate U.S. grain consumption, highlighting refined grain prevalence
  • Healthier grain choices are linked to lower obesity and better insulin regulation
Grains are a staple ingredient in every Indian household! They are known for their exceptional impact, leaving behind a healthy routine. However, not all grains we choose can significantly affect our overall health (1 Trusted Source
Healthy Grains in Healthy Diets: The Contribution of Grain Foods to Diet Quality and Health in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2017-2023

Go to source).
Using advanced scoring criteria, the study “Healthy Grains in Healthy Diets” highlights the healthy grain choices we can make, ignoring the less nutritious ones!


Grain Scores: Your Recipe for Better Living

  • CFQS-3 Scores are based on whole grain content, fiber, and limited added sugar relative to total carbohydrates—favoring whole grains, cooked grains, and cereals
  • NRF9.3g Ranks breads, rolls, and ready-to-eat cereals by balancing nine key nutrients (protein, fiber, B vitamins, folate, iron, and magnesium) against less desirable attributes such as sodium, added sugars, and saturated fats to determine the healthiest items.

Diet Quality and Nutritional Value

People who consumed a greater amount of grains with higher nutrition scores had better overall diets when compared to those who ate fewer or less healthy grains. Their meals received higher ratings on the Healthy Eating Index (HEI-2020), which ranks a person's eating habits following the US Dietary Guidelines. They also had higher scores in the Nutrient Rich Food (NRF) index, which shows how nutrient-packed a person’s diet is!

And the healthier the grains, the greater the advantage, as people ate more of them. The more whole grains, fortified breads, and fiber-rich cereals people included in their meals, the higher their diet score. This demonstrates how even minor changes, such as substituting whole-grain bread for white bread or oatmeal for sugary cereals, can gradually improve nutrition and long-term health.


Grain Food Distribution by Category

Breads and Rolls:
Accounts for 30% of the total grain foods. It has a selection of breads and rolls, both whole grain and refined.

Ready-to-Eat Cereals (RTE):
Accounting for about 20%, this category encompasses breakfast cereals that require no cooking, such as cornflakes and granola.

Cooked Grains:
This group, which includes foods like oatmeal, pasta, and rice, accounts for about 15%.

Appetizing Snacks:
This category, which accounts for about 10% of the total, includes snacks like popcorn, pretzels, and crackers.

Sweet Snacks:
Cakes, cookies, and pastries comprise around 10% of this group.

Additional Grain-Based Foods:
The remaining 15% falls into this miscellaneous category, which includes things like dumplings, tortillas, and other uncommon grain products.


Impact on Health Outcomes

Knowing how grain foods are distributed within these categories is crucial to understanding dietary trends and how they affect health. This high proportion of breads and rolls suggests that the American diet is higher in refined grains, which are linked to disastrous health conditions like diabetes and obesity. However, categories such as cooked grains and savory snacks present chances to increase consumption of whole grains and foods high in fiber.

The research highlights the need for a sophisticated scoring system, like the carbohydrate food quality scores (CFQS-3) and nutrient-rich food index-grains (NRF9.3g), to assess the nutritional value of such grain products and modify them to better dietary choices.

Consuming more of these nutritious grains has been associated with better diet quality and overall health.

Grain Wisely, Live Healthily!

Reference:
  1. Healthy Grains in Healthy Diets: The Contribution of Grain Foods to Diet Quality and Health in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2017-2023 - (https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/16/2674)

Source-Medindia


