Eight babies have been born using mitochondrial donation treatment, offering new hope for families affected by rare genetic disorders.

What Are Mitochondrial Disorders, and Why Are They So Serious?

Leigh syndrome

MELAS (Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like episodes)

(Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like episodes) MERRF (Myoclonic Epilepsy with Ragged Red Fibers)

(Myoclonic Epilepsy with Ragged Red Fibers) Multi-organ failure, seizures, heart problems, and developmental delays

Primary Mitochondrial Disorders Overview



Mitochondrial DNA Errors: Only Mothers Can Give

How Does Mitochondrial Donation Treatment Work?

Maternal Spindle Transfer (MST)—Done before fertilization Pronuclear Transfer (PNT)—Done after fertilization, before the embryo divides

More than a Scientific Advancement: A Compassionate Win

What About IVF and Repeat Cycles?

The live-birth rate after one IVF cycle is around 29%

Live-birth rate associated with repeat in vitro fertilisation treatment cycles



A Lifesaving Option, But Only for Serious Mitochondrial Disease

Should we modify embryos at all, even to save lives?

How do we ensure donor anonymity and future identity rights?

Will this technology be used for other, less critical enhancements?

The UK has become the first country in the world to confirm the births of eight babies born as a result ofinvolving three parents with the IVF method. This medical milestone not only brings joy to the families of affected children, but it also opens up new avenues in ethics, science, and reproductive health.The Newcastle Fertility Centre and thehave validated such births, with the UK being the first country to officially legalize this method in 2015. This genetic breakthrough offers a solution for women with primary mitochondrial disorders—rare but often fatal conditions passed down through the mother's mitochondria ().Mitochondria act as the cell’s powerhouses, generating energy for essential biological functions. However, when these small engines harbor faulty DNA, they can trigger life-threatening disorders, such as:These disorders typically appear in infancy or early childhood and currently have no cure, only treatment for their symptoms ().Because mitochondria can never be inherited through the male line, there would be no way to avoid passing on faulty mitochondrial DNA unless the mother were to be replaced or infused with healthy mitochondria supplied by a donor egg. That is where mitochondrial donation serves its purpose.The mitochondrial donation procedure includes the egg of a healthy donor to supply mitochondria, the nuclear DNA of the actual mother, and the sperm of the actual father. There are two major approaches:The result:and aboutthat ensures a healthy start, free from mitochondrial disease.These eight births come against the backdrop of families who once faced the devastating reality of passing down painful, incurable disorders to their children. To them, MDT is not just a scientific advancement but more of a redemption from the curse of a faulty lineage.One mother, choosing to remain anonymous, told clinicians that mitochondrial disease had turned her previous pregnancies into painful losses. With MDT, her baby has been doing well, and the family has had a chance to be happy again, which was hopeless before.Most couples, especially older women with a history of failed pregnancies, prefer in vitro fertilization (IVF) as a fertility treatment, despite the fact that conception and growth rates are typically low.Multiple IVF procedures alone cannot prevent illness in families affected by mitochondrial disorders, whereas MDT can. This not only elevates mitochondrial donation beyond the scope of standard IVF but also represents a revolutionary step toward precision prevention.The research study conducted by JAMA in 2016 shows that:While these success stories give hope, MDT is not an easy way due to ethical concerns:Thenow only allows mitochondrial donation in cases of serious mitochondrial disease, and this decision was made with scientific guidance.The birth of these eight babies is more than a medical achievement; it’s a testament to what’s possible when compassion meets modern science. As we celebrate these tiny triumphs, we are reminded that science doesn’t just extend life; it can transform its very beginning.Source-Medindia