How the Birth Control Pill Shapes Women’s Emotions and Memory

Effects of Hormonal Birth Control Pills on the Brain

Women on hormonal contraceptives (such as pills or IUDs)

Women with natural menstrual cycles

Distancing: Taking a mental step back from the emotion or event

Reinterpretation: Changing the meaning or perspective on what’s happening

Immersion: Allowing oneself to deeply feel the emotion

Does Birth Control Influence More Than Just Periods and Pregnancy?

Future Research on Birth Control

How natural hormone changes across a woman’s cycle affect mood and memory

Comparing different types of hormonal contraceptives (such as pills versus IUDs)

Exploring whether these patterns hold up in larger, more diverse groups

Everything that Women Need to Know Before Starting Hormonal Birth Control

Emotion regulation strategies differentially impact memory in hormonal contraceptive users (Brandao, B. M., et al. (2025). Emotion regulation strategies differentially impact memory in hormonal contraceptive users. Hormones and Behavior. doi.org/10.1016/j.yhbeh.2025.105805.)

Hormonal birth control- used by over 60 million women in the U.S. alone- is a daily reality for many, helping to prevent pregnancy and manage conditions like endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome. But its impact goes beyond physical effects. While many women talk about mood changes, emotional swings, or even “feeling different” on birth control, new scientific research is revealing just how deeply these medications may touch the mind as well as the body.A recent study from Rice University published indives into this under-explored territory (1). The research is one of the first to show that hormonal contraceptives can influence both how women experience emotions in real time- and how they remember emotional events later on. The findings suggest hormonal birth control doesn’t just affect ovaries and cycles; it can also shape how the brain responds to- and recalls- emotional events.Researchers compared two groups:Participants looked at positive, negative, and neutral images while being asked to use different strategies to control their emotional reactions. Strategies included:Later, participants took a memory test about what they saw.The results showed that women on hormonal contraceptives often had stronger emotional reactions to the images compared to those not on birth control. But there was a surprising twist: when they used distancing or reinterpretation, they remembered fewer details from negative scenes (though the general events were still recalled). This could mean women are actually able to “let go” more easily of unpleasant experiences, possibly protecting mental health. When it came to positive experiences, both groups remembered happy moments better- especially with immersion.The study sheds light on something many women have wondered for years: The answer appears to be yes. Birth control can subtly change how brains process and regulate emotions and shape the specifics of emotional memory- potentially buffering women from negative feelings while letting happy memories shine a bit brighter.Understanding this connection is more than academic. Emotional regulation and memory are closely tied to the risk of depression and anxiety. By influencing how women remember (or forget) bad experiences, hormonal birth control could have a real impact- sometimes protective, sometimes less so- on mental wellbeing.The Rice University team plans to continue this line of research, including looking at:Their goal is to give women clearer, science-backed information so they can make informed choices about reproductive and mental health.If you use hormonal birth control and notice changes in mood, memory, or emotions, you’re not alone- and your experiences have a biological basis. These medications may help you move on from negative moments or remember the good ones more clearly. If you have concerns or mood challenges, talk to your healthcare provider; adjusting birth control types or strategies can sometimes help.Knowing these effects empowers women to take charge of their overall health- both body and mind.Source-Medindia