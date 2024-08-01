Boosting Mitochondria : A New Approach to Treating Obesity

Highlights: Dietary changes can enhance mitochondrial function in monocytes, potentially aiding weight loss

Restrictive diets showed benefits like reduced inflammation and improved gut microbiota

Further research with diverse populations is needed to validate these preliminary findings

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Intermittent fasting, calorie restriction, and a ketogenic diet improve mitochondrial function by reducing lipopolysaccharide signaling in monocytes during obesity: A randomized clinical trial



Go to source Trusted Source

The Connection Between Obesity and Inflammation

Obesity

type 2 diabetes

high blood pressure

Did You Know?

Calorie restriction and intermittent fasting may improve mitochondrial function and help manage obesity. #diet #weightloss #medindia’

Calorie restriction and intermittent fasting may improve mitochondrial function and help manage obesity. #diet #weightloss #medindia’

Enhancing Mitochondrial Function through Diet

weight loss

Calorie-Restricted Diet: Consuming 500 kcal less than their normal diet.

Intermittent Fasting: Following the same calorie restriction but with a pattern of 16 hours fasting and 8 hours eating.

Ketogenic Diet: Adhering to a calorie-restricted ketogenic diet .

Ad Libitum Diet: Maintaining their usual diet without any restrictions.

diabetes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Intermittent fasting, calorie restriction, and a ketogenic diet improve mitochondrial function by reducing lipopolysaccharide signaling in monocytes during obesity: A randomized clinical trial - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0261561424002280)

Obesity has become a global health crisis, with its prevalence doubling over the past 30 years. Thereports that 16% of adults worldwide are now living with obesity. This issue, once primarily confined to high-income countries, is now increasingly affecting middle-income nations as well. The United States stands out with over 40% of its adult population classified as obese ().is intricately linked to several severe health conditions, including, heart disease, and certain cancers. A common feature of obesity is chronic low-grade inflammation. Research has shown that this inflammation is often driven by dysfunctional white blood cells known as monocytes, which play a crucial role in the body's immune response.Recent findings from a small-scale clinical trial in Mexico suggest that specific dietary interventions can enhance mitochondrial function in monocytes, thereby reducing inflammation and aiding in. The study, published in, involved 44 participants aged 18 to 60 with a body mass index (BMI) between 30 and 50 kg/m². These individuals had no chronic diseases or mental health conditions.The participants were divided into four groups, each following a different diet for two months:During four follow-up visits, participants provided fasting blood samples, were weighed, and had their body composition analyzed. Researchers isolated monocytes from the blood samples to assess mitochondrial function and analyzed gut microbiota from stool samples.Eamon Laird, PhD, an assistant lecturer in nutrition at ATU Sligo, Ireland, who was not involved in the study, found the results intriguing. He noted that while the study offers potential benefits from dietary changes such as calorie restriction, intermittent fasting, and the ketogenic diet, it remains preliminary. Laird emphasized the need for larger, more in-depth studies to confirm these findings.Kelsey Costa, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist and founder of Dietitian Insights, explained the importance of mitochondrial health in obesity. Dysfunctional mitochondria can lead to insulin resistance, inflammation, and other metabolic disorders. The study demonstrated that monocytes from individuals on the restrictive diets exhibited significantly improved mitochondrial function. These diets also positively impacted gut bacteria.Limitations and Future Directions in Obesity Research While the study provides promising insights, Laird highlighted its limitations. The participant group was unusually healthy for their BMI range, lacking common comorbidities like high blood pressure,, and high cholesterol. To ascertain clinical significance, future studies should include a more diverse participant pool that mirrors the general population more closely.Dr. Mir Ali, a board-certified bariatric surgeon and medical director of MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA, underscored the complexity of obesity and the necessity for further research. Despite being short-term and small-scale, the study revealed health benefits such as weight loss, reduced visceral fat, and increased gut microbiota diversity among participants on restrictive diets.The study offers a novel perspective on treating obesity through dietary changes that boost mitochondrial function in monocytes. These findings, though preliminary, suggest that interventions like calorie restriction, intermittent fasting, and the ketogenic diet hold potential benefits for metabolic health and inflammation reduction. Further research is essential to validate these results and explore their application in real-world scenarios, potentially paving the way for new, effective obesity treatments.Source-Medindia