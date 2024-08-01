Boosting Mitochondria : A New Approach to Treating Obesity

- Dietary changes can enhance mitochondrial function in monocytes, potentially aiding weight loss
Intermittent fasting, calorie restriction, and a ketogenic diet improve mitochondrial function by reducing lipopolysaccharide signaling in monocytes during obesity: A randomized clinical trial
The Connection Between Obesity and Inflammation
Enhancing Mitochondrial Function through DietRecent findings from a small-scale clinical trial in Mexico suggest that specific dietary interventions can enhance mitochondrial function in monocytes, thereby reducing inflammation and aiding in
The participants were divided into four groups, each following a different diet for two months:
- Calorie-Restricted Diet: Consuming 500 kcal less than their normal diet.
- Intermittent Fasting: Following the same calorie restriction but with a pattern of 16 hours fasting and 8 hours eating.
- Ketogenic Diet: Adhering to a calorie-restricted
ketogenic diet.
- Ad Libitum Diet: Maintaining their usual diet without any restrictions.
Eamon Laird, PhD, an assistant lecturer in nutrition at ATU Sligo, Ireland, who was not involved in the study, found the results intriguing. He noted that while the study offers potential benefits from dietary changes such as calorie restriction, intermittent fasting, and the ketogenic diet, it remains preliminary. Laird emphasized the need for larger, more in-depth studies to confirm these findings.
Kelsey Costa, MS, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist and founder of Dietitian Insights, explained the importance of mitochondrial health in obesity. Dysfunctional mitochondria can lead to insulin resistance, inflammation, and other metabolic disorders. The study demonstrated that monocytes from individuals on the restrictive diets exhibited significantly improved mitochondrial function. These diets also positively impacted gut bacteria.
Limitations and Future Directions in Obesity Research While the study provides promising insights, Laird highlighted its limitations. The participant group was unusually healthy for their BMI range, lacking common comorbidities like high blood pressure,
The study offers a novel perspective on treating obesity through dietary changes that boost mitochondrial function in monocytes. These findings, though preliminary, suggest that interventions like calorie restriction, intermittent fasting, and the ketogenic diet hold potential benefits for metabolic health and inflammation reduction. Further research is essential to validate these results and explore their application in real-world scenarios, potentially paving the way for new, effective obesity treatments.
