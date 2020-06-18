Liver Perfusion Could 'Save' 7 in 10 Rejected Donor Livers: Study

‘Use of perfusion technology increases graft utilization, extendeds preservation time and reduces waiting list mortality.’

For those with end-stage liver disease, a transplant is the only hope for survival, but demand for livers suitable for transplantation far outstrips supply. According to the latest NHS Blood and Transplant report, up to 20% of people awaiting a transplant operation died or were removed from waiting lists due to ill health.A growing proportion of donated livers are coming from high-risk donors with a history of alcohol misuse, obesity or elderly people with comorbidities, often when a patient has suffered cardiac arrest that is unexpected and when the patient cannot or should not be resuscitated. These livers are of lower quality and pose risks to recipients. Consequently, the majority are not transplanted.Funded by the Wellcome Trust, experts from the University of Birmingham's Centre for Liver and Gastrointestinal Research, University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust and the NIHR Birmingham Biomedical Research Centre have found that just 4-6 hours of normothermic machine perfusion assessment enabled 70 percent of currently discarded livers to recover enough to allow successful transplantation into a recipient.Mr Hynek Mergental, Honorary Senior Lecturer at the University of Birmingham and Consultant Surgeon at the UHB Liver Unit said:VITTAL project lead, Professor Darius Mirza, Consultant Transplant Surgeon at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, added:Mr Thamara Perera, Consultant Transplant Surgeon at UHB explains:Dr Simon Afford, Reader in Liver Immunobiology at the of the University of Birmingham's Institute of Immunology and Immunotherapy, said:Tim Knott, Head of Innovation Programmes at the Wellcome Trust, said:John Forsythe, Medical Director of Organ Donation and Transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said:Source: Eurekalert