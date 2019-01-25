Liver Transplants Double for Alcohol-related Liver Disease in U.S

Liver transplants performed to treat alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD) have doubled in the last 15 years in the United States

ALD has replaced Hepatitis C as the most common reason for liver transplants

New research also highlights geographic variations in transplant rates for ALD patients

The Liver Transplant Scenario

In the U.S, the proportion of liver transplants that are being performed to treat alcohol-related liver disease (ALD) has doubled in the last 15 years.A research team from the University of California- San Francisco has made an observation that this could partly be attributed to wider acceptance of the waiver of the mandated sobriety period before transplants in the ALD group.