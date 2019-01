Liver Transplants Double for Alcohol-related Liver Disease in U.S

‘Liver transplants for alcohol-related liver disease (ALD) have relatively increased in the U.S. ALD has replaced Hepatitis C as the most common reason for liver transplants’

Alcoholism in the U.S

The Study

Geographical Variations in ALD Transplants

Region 2, comprising of Delaware, D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Northern Virginia and Region 4 - Oklahoma, Texas saw the largest increase in ALD transplant.

The smallest of increases were noticed in Region 3: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico and Region 10 - Indiana, Michigan.

Findings and Recommendations

The study has also highlighted that there are regional geographic variations in the liver transplant rates for alcohol-related liver disease patients, which might indicate inequity in access to treatment.Dr. Brian P. Lee, a Gastroenterology and Hepatology Fellow at UCSF and the lead author of the study has said that,He added that,In recent timesFactors such as flexibility around the six-month abstinence rule are most likely to have caused this change in scenario. On the other hand, hepatitis C rates have significantly declined after adopting antiviral therapy.A 2017 national epidemiology study in theshowed that the prevalence of harmful drinking among Americans had increased considerably. The disorder was more pronounced in women and disadvantaged socioeconomic populations. This is also an indicator of the escalation of many chronic comorbidities like ALD where alcohol use plays a substantial role.In general, a candidate needing a transplant is required to abstain from alcohol for a minimum of six months to be considered eligible for surgery. The practice of following the 'six-month rule,' though common, but subjective, has declined since 2011. Dr. Lee explains that this happened following a breakthrough European study showing that liver transplants for patients with severe alcoholic hepatitis could still be successful without the minimum sobriety period.Dr. Lee and his team analyzed 32,913 liver transplant recipients from 2002 to 2016 in the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) database. Of this, 9,438 were ALD patients and 23, were non-ALD. Between 2002 and 2010 (a year before the European study), the share of ALD transplants had increased from 24.2 percent to 27.2 percent respectively.Further, in 2016, it had gone up to 36.7 percent. The proportions of transplant for ALD, including the hepatitis C virus recipients were: 15.3 percent in 2002, 18.6 percent in 2010 and 30.6 percent in 2016, which is a 100 percent increase.The research team has also identified variations in regional increases in transplants for ALD among the 11 UNOS regions. All of these regions witnessed increases in the proportion of liver transplant for ALD between 2010 and 2016.The research team has observed that despite the significant increase in liver transplants for ALD, when it comes to access to transplants, these patients are still at a disadvantage. About 48 percent of liver-related deaths are a result of ALD, a number that is still higher than the proportion of liver transplants.Dr. Lee mentions thatDr. Noah Terrault, a UCSF Health Hepatologist and Professor of Medicine at UCSF and the senior author of the study has remarkedShe added,Besides this study, as part of another multicenter research, Dr. Lee and his team at UCSF have developed a new tool referred to as theacronym for. With 95 percent effectiveness, 'SALT' could be used to identify suitable candidates for transplant, ideally patients with alcoholic hepatitis who were at low risk for sustained alcohol use after transplant.Source: Medindia