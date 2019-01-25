Rocking Improves Sleep and Boosts Memory: Here’s How

Highlights:
- Rocking helps to fall asleep faster and ensures
good quality sleep, and also boosts memory
- Rocking could help treat patients suffering from
insomnia and mood disorders
Falling
asleep is much easier in a hammock due to its swaying motion. For the same
reason, babies sleep soundly in rocking cradles. These everyday experiences
have now been supported by solid scientific evidence. Two studies, one in
humans and the other in mice, have shown that rocking not only helps to fall
asleep quickly and have a sound sleep, but also plays a role in boosting
memory. The study has been published in Current
Biology
, a Cell Press publication.
Human Study on Sleep
The study in humans
focused on the effects of rocking on sleep. The study was led by Dr. Laurence
Bayer and Prof. Sophie Schwartz, who work in the area of Basic Neurosciences
and Sleep Medicine at the University of Geneva, Switzerland. The first author
of the study was Dr. Aurore Perrault, a postdoc at the Swiss Center for Affective
Sciences, University of Geneva, Switzerland.
Initial studies
revealed that continuous rocking during a 45-minute nap not
only helped to fall asleep quickly, but also have a sound sleep.
The present study
focused on monitoring the effect of rocking on sleep and the corresponding
brain waves throughout the night.
‘Rocking helps to fall asleep faster. It also induces good quality, deep, and uninterrupted sleep. Rocking during sleep also improves memory. In mice, sleep is influenced by the effects of rocking on the vestibular system in the ear.’
Methods
Results
- Sleep
monitoring was carried out on 18 young adults by electroencephalography (EEG) for
measuring the brain waves
- On the
first night, the participants were allowed to become accustomed to the lab
environment and the instrumentation
- On the
second night, the participants slept on a gently rocking bed
- On the
third night, the participants slept on an identical bed but which did not
rock.
- The
participants fell asleep quicker on the rocking bed than in the stationary
bed
- On the
rocking bed, the participants experienced periods of rapid eye movement
(REM) sleep more frequently, which is associated with dreaming. They also
had a deep sleep and woke up far less during the night.
Human Study on Memory
This study looked
at how good quality sleep impacted on consolidation of memory.
Methods
Results
- The
effect of sleep on memory consolidation was based on studying word pairs
- The
accuracy of recalling the word pairs in an evening session was compared to
the accuracy of recall the following morning after waking up
- The
effect of rocking on brain oscillations during sleep was also evaluated
"Having a good night's sleep means falling asleep
rapidly and then staying asleep during the whole night,"
- The
recall rate in the morning was much better when the participants slept on
a rocking bed
- The
rocking motion entrained specific brain oscillations associated with REM
sleep, particularly slow oscillations and spindles
- The
rocking motion synchronized the neural activity in a particular region of
the brain, called the thalamo-cortical area, which plays a crucial role in
both sleep and memory consolidation
says Bayer. "Our volunteers - even if they were all good
sleepers - fell asleep more rapidly when rocked and had longer periods of
deeper sleep associated with fewer arousals during the night. We thus show that
rocking is good for sleep."
Mice Study on Sleep
The study in mice
was the first to explore whether rocking induces sleep in other species besides
humans. The research was led by Prof. Paul Franken, who specializes in Sleep
and Energy Homeostasis at the Center for Integrative Genomics, University of
Lausanne, Switzerland. The first author of the study was Dr. Konstantinos
Kompotis, a postdoc in Prof. Franken's lab.
Key Features of the Study
- The study
utilized commercial reciprocating shakers for rocking the cages in which
the mice slept
- The ideal
rocking frequency for mice was found to be four times faster than that for humans
- Rocking
made the mice fall asleep quicker and sleep longer, just like humans.
However, there was no evidence that the mice slept more deeply
- The
effect of rocking on sleep and its possible association with rhythmic
stimulation of the vestibular system (responsible for maintaining balance
and spatial orientation) was investigated in mice
- Mice
having a non-functional vestibular system due to faulty otolithic organs
within their ears, did not experience the beneficial effects of rocking
while sleeping
Concluding Remarks
Bayer
and Perrault indicate that the two studies "Provide
new insights into the neurophysiological mechanisms underlying the effects of
rocking stimulation on sleep."
These new approaches could be applied for
patients suffering from insomnia
and
mood disorders, as well as for older people who often suffer from sleep
disturbances and memory impairment. Importantly, the researchers point out that
the present findings will pave the way for future studies to precisely map the
deeper structures of the brain associated with the effects of rocking on sleep.
"Current tools, such as optogenetics, can
help us decipher which structures, or even neuronal populations, receive the
stimulus from the otolithic organs and transfer it further to the structures of
the sleep circuitry,"
Franken says. "Mapping
the network of communication between the two systems will provide with basic
understanding, as well as novel clinical targets to cope with sleep disorders like insomnia."
Funding Source
The human studies
were funded
by the Swiss National Science Foundation and hosted by the University of
Geneva, while the mice studieswere funded by
the Swiss National Science Foundation, the state of Vaud, and the state of
Geneva, Switzerland.
