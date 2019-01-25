Rocking Improves Sleep and Boosts Memory: Here’s How

Rocking helps to fall asleep faster and ensures good quality sleep, and also boosts memory

Rocking could help treat patients suffering from insomnia and mood disorders

Human Study on Sleep

Falling asleep is much easier in a hammock due to its swaying motion. For the same reason, babies sleep soundly in rocking cradles. These everyday experiences have now been supported by solid scientific evidence. Two studies, one in humans and the other in mice, have shown that rocking not only helps to fall asleep quickly and have a sound sleep, but also plays a role in boosting memory. The study has been published in, a Cell Press publication.The study in humans focused on the effects of rocking on sleep. The study was led by Dr. Laurence Bayer and Prof. Sophie Schwartz, who work in the area of Basic Neurosciences and Sleep Medicine at the University of Geneva, Switzerland. The first author of the study was Dr. Aurore Perrault, a postdoc at the Swiss Center for Affective Sciences, University of Geneva, Switzerland.