Wearing a cast for three weeks may be as good as wearing it for the usual six weeks for healing ankle fractures, reveals new research from Finland. The study finds that the most common type of ankle fracture (Weber B-type) healed equally well when the cast was worn for just three weeks compared to six.

Just 3 Weeks in a Cast Enough to Heal Your Ankle Fracture

‘Wearing a cast for three weeks is as good as wearing it for six for healing ankle fractures. In case of stable ankle fractures that do not require surgery, shorter immobilization periods are not only more convenient but can also heal faster than conventional approaches.’

Key Features

This was a randomized, multicenter, non-inferiority clinical trial that was carried out for a period of four years (2012-2016)

The study was conducted at two major hospitals in Finland - the Oulu University Hospital and the Tampere University Hospital

The study included 247 participants, all above 16 years of age with the average age being 45 years

Approximately half (51%) of the participants were male

All the study participants had sustained stable ankle fracture (fractures not requiring surgery), which were confirmed by the external-rotation (ER) stress test

Participants were randomly allocated to one of the following three treatment groups:

Six-week cast - 84 participants



Three-week cast - 83 participants



Three-week ankle brace - 80 participants

Follow-up was done at 6, 12 and 52 weeks to evaluate any ankle fracture symptoms

Ankle fracture symptoms were evaluated using Olerud-Molander Ankle Score (OMAS) - higher scores mean better healing

Other factors that were evaluated include the following:

Pain



Quality of life



Mobility of ankle



X-ray findings



Any negative effects of treatment experienced by the participants

Key Findings

The scheduled one-year follow-up revealed that the OMAS Scores of the three-week cast/brace groups were as good or even marginally better than the six-week group:

Three-week cast group - OMAS Score: 91.7



Three-week brace group - OMAS Score: 89.8



Six-week cast group - OMAS Score: 87.6

Slightly better improvement in ankle mobility was observed in the three-week ankle brace group, compared to the six-week cast group.

Study Limitation

Concluding Remarks

Funding Source

This is the first study that provides high-quality evidence for using a cast for a shorter period of time that the conventional time-period of six weeks. This finding has been highly appreciated by doctors and patients alike, as this strategy is not only convenient and time-saving but also because long-term use of casts can cause complications such as stiffness, blocked blood vessels and skin damage.

A limitation of the study is that the findings may not be generalizable as unmeasured factors may have had an influence on the outcome. However, the authors indicate that most of these confounding factors were taken into consideration while analyzing the data.

The study was funded by Oulu University Hospital and Tampere University Hospital, Finland.