Living-donor Liver Transplant Offers Many Advantages Over Deceased Donor

Comparing Outcomes of Live Vs. Deceased Donor Liver Transplant

Three-year patient survival rates in live-donor liver transplant recipients were 86% versus 80% for deceased donor liver recipients

Recipients of living-donor liver transplant overall had about a 5% improved survival compared to recipients of liver from deceased-donor

Recipients of live donor liver transplant had a hospital stay of 11 days in comparison to 13 days for recipients of deceased donor liver transplant

Living-liver donor recipients were less likely to need intraoperative blood transfusion compared to deceased donor recipients (53% compared to 78%) and less likely to need post-transplant dialysis (1.6% and 7.4% respectively)

Hospital expenses for living-donor liver transplants were found to be 29.5% lesser compared to deceased donor recipients

No mortalities were observed, and the overall complication rate in living donors was found to be 20%

Success Story of Live Donor Liver Transplants in UPMC

In 2018, living-donor transplants done in UPMC was 54% compared to 4%, which is the US national average

UPMC's transplant rate also rose from 45 out of every 100 persons on the program's waiting list in 2015 to almost 88 in 2018

Living-donor Liver Transplant

18-60 years of age

Must not be pregnant

Should not be obese or overweight

No underlying medical conditions or mental illness.

Should be a non-smoker or stop smoking for at least 6 weeks prior to surgery

Should agree to follow doctor's instructions prior to and after surgery

Should be same blood type as the recipient, but need not be blood relative

According to Abhinav Humar, M.D., chief of transplant services at UPMC, lead author of the study and clinical director of the transplantation institute,The current retrospective study analyzedto compare survival rates and other patient outcomes such as complications, costs, recovery duration and utilization of resources. The patients were closely monitored for at least two years following transplant. UPMC has the biggest live-donor liver transplant program in the US.The key findings of the study includedThe findings of the studyfor the thousands of patients with liver failure needing a transplant.Humar said.UPMC has the distinction of leading the country in live donor liver transplants in the last two years and is theIn a living-donor liver transplant, a portion of the liver from a healthy living donor is removed surgically and transplanted into a recipient after surgically removing his diseased liver. Thei.e., grows back to its original size within a short period, latest by eight weeks. This allows more persons to become liver donors.Donor eligibility criteriaThe reasons for low rates of living-donor liver transplant include ethical concerns of potential complications in the donor following surgery for the benefit of someone else and immunological factors that may influence transplant outcome.It is suggested that the decision to use a live or deceased donor should depend on the patient's status, availability of suitable match, and level of expertise of the center performing the procedure.In summary, live donor liver transplants could be a way forward to improve survival and offer a ray of hope and make a huge difference for the hundreds of families who have a patient needing a liver transplant.Source: Medindia