Lassa Virus: Breakthrough in Structure and Antibodies Offers Hope for Treatments
Lassa Virus: Breakthrough in Structure and Antibodies Offers Hope for Treatments

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 28, 2023
Highlights:
  • Scripps Research scientists determine the structure of a crucial protein complex involved in Lassa virus infection
  • New antibodies that bind to Lassa virus proteins are discovered, offering the potential for treatments and vaccines
  • The research opens doors to targeted interventions and accelerates progress in combating Lassa virus

Lassa virus, a severe and potentially fatal infection prevalent in West Africa, has long posed a significant health threat. With no widely approved treatments or vaccines available, scientists at Scripps Research have made a breakthrough in understanding the virus's mechanism. Through their research, they successfully determined the structure of a critical protein complex involved in Lassa virus infection. Furthermore, they identified new antibodies that bind to these proteins, neutralizing the virus and offering promising avenues for developing effective vaccines and treatments.

Understanding Lassa Virus and the Need for Treatment

Lassa virus is responsible for causing Lassa fever, a disease that affects hundreds of thousands of individuals in West Africa each year. Sadly, it can lead to severe illness, long-term side effects, and even death. The absence of approved treatments or vaccines has amplified the urgency to find viable solutions for combating this deadly virus.

Protein Complex Structure Enables Lassa Infection

In a significant breakthrough, scientists at Scripps Research, led by senior author Dr. Andrew Ward, have successfully determined the structure of a vital protein complex that enables the Lassa virus to infect human cells. Their findings, published in Cell Reports, shed light on the molecular mechanism of the virus and its potential vulnerabilities, opening doors to targeted interventions (1 Trusted Source
Structural conservation of Lassa virus glycoproteins and recognition by neutralizing antibodies

Go to source).

Discovery of New Antibodies with Lassa Virus-Neutralizing Capabilities

The research team's study also involved identifying novel antibodies that bind to the Lassa virus proteins, effectively neutralizing the virus. These antibodies, isolated from blood samples of individuals who recovered from the Lassa virus, provide a valuable foundation for the development of treatments and preventive vaccines. With this breakthrough, researchers have taken a significant step toward broad protection against multiple lineages of the Lassa virus.

Lassa Virus: Breakthrough in Structure and Antibodies Offers Hope for Treatments

Lassa virus comprises different lineages with minor genetic variations, making it challenging to identify antibodies that can effectively combat all versions of the virus. Previous attempts to isolate the glycoproteins, which are crucial targets for antibodies, were hindered by the inability to obtain them in their native trimer complexes. However, the research team's innovative use of nanoparticles allowed them to successfully isolate and structurally characterize glycoprotein trimers from four different Lassa virus lineages.

Contrary to expectations, the structural analysis revealed an unexpected similarity among glycoprotein structures across the distinct lineages. This conservation across the peptide and sugar components of the protein raises intriguing questions about the reasons why antibodies fail to recognize all lineages. Nevertheless, these findings provide crucial insights for future investigations into the development of effective treatments and vaccines.

Future Directions in Lassa Virus Study

Building upon their groundbreaking research, the team aims to continue their exploration by identifying additional antibodies targeting the Lassa virus glycoproteins. They also plan to delve deeper into the protein structures to identify potential drug targets. By establishing foundational protocols and resources for the scientific community, the researchers hope to accelerate progress in understanding and combating the Lassa virus.
The recent breakthrough in determining the structure of the Lassa virus protein complex and the discovery of new antibodies marks a significant advancement in the fight against this deadly infection. With the potential for rational vaccine design and the identification of target sites on the glycoproteins, researchers are optimistic about developing more effective treatments and preventive measures. This groundbreaking research offers hope for the future, bringing us closer to overcoming the challenges posed by the Lassa virus and ultimately saving lives.

  1. Structural conservation of Lassa virus glycoproteins and recognition by neutralizing antibodies - (https:www.cell.com/cell-reports/fulltext/S2211-1247(23)00535-1)
Source: Medindia
