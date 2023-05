Lassa Virus: Breakthrough in Structure and Antibodies Offers Hope for Treatments

Lassa virus, a severe and potentially fatal infection prevalent in West Africa, has long posed a significant health threat. With no widely approved treatments or vaccines available, scientists at Scripps Research have made a breakthrough in understanding the virus's mechanism. Through their research, they successfully determined the structure of a critical protein complex involved in Lassa virus infection. Furthermore, they identified new antibodies that bind to these proteins, neutralizing the virus and offering promising avenues for developing effective vaccines and treatments.



Understanding Lassa Virus and the Need for Treatment

Protein Complex Structure Enables Lassa Infection

Discovery of New Antibodies with Lassa Virus-Neutralizing Capabilities