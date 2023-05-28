About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Ketamine Vs. Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) in Depression Treatment
Dr. Trupti Shirole
Dr. Trupti Shirole
May 28, 2023
Highlights:
  • Groundbreaking study reveals ketamine as a non-inferior alternative to electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) for treatment-resistant depression
  • Ketamine treatment shows significant improvement in depressive symptoms and quality of life
  • Ketamine offers a safer and more tolerable option with minimal side effects compared to ECT

The potential of subanesthetic intravenous ketamine as an effective and non-inferior alternative to electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) for treating non-psychotic, treatment-resistant depression has been unveiled by a groundbreaking study led by researchers from Mass General Brigham. Published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine, the study's findings offer hope for individuals grappling with severe depression while addressing concerns related to memory loss, anesthesia, and social stigma associated with traditional treatments.

Comparing Ketamine and Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) for Depression Treatment

For over 80 years, ECT has been considered the gold standard in the treatment of severe depression. However, this method remains controversial due to its potential side effects. Dr. Amit Anand, Director of Psychiatry Translational Clinical Trials at Mass General Brigham and Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, explains that ECT can cause memory loss and is often associated with a social stigma. The study aims to evaluate whether ketamine can provide a viable alternative with fewer side effects while still delivering positive therapeutic outcomes.

Conducted from March 2017 to September 2022, the trial enrolled 403 patients across five sites. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either ECT three times per week or subanesthetic intravenous ketamine twice per week over three weeks. Following treatment, patients were monitored for six months and assessed using a self-reported depressive symptom questionnaire that included memory tests and evaluations of quality of life.

Which Treatment Results in Improvement in Depressive Symptoms and Quality of Life?

The study's findings were remarkable, with 55% of the ketamine group and 41% of the ECT group reporting at least a 50% improvement in their self-reported depressive symptoms. Additionally, both groups experienced an improvement in their self-reported quality of life, which was sustained throughout the six-month monitoring period. These results suggest that ketamine treatment is not inferior to ECT in terms of effectiveness for non-psychotic, treatment-resistant depression.

Side Effects and Memory Impacts: ECT vs Ketamine Treatment

While ECT was associated with memory loss and musculoskeletal adverse effects, ketamine treatment demonstrated minimal side effects, with transient dissociation reported only during the treatment session. These findings indicate that ketamine may provide a safer and more tolerable option for patients with depression, particularly those who are concerned about the potential memory impairments associated with ECT.

Implications and Potential Alternative Treatment of Depression

Given the prevalence of major depressive disorder (MDD) and its significant impact on individuals' lives, finding alternative treatments is of paramount importance. This study's results suggest that subanesthetic intravenous ketamine can be considered a suitable alternative for non-psychotic, treatment-resistant depression. The use of ketamine could potentially reduce the stigma surrounding ECT and provide a more accessible and acceptable treatment option for patients.

Exploring ECT and Ketamine's Impact on Acute Depression

The study distinguishes itself as the largest real-world comparative effectiveness trial to date, directly comparing ECT and ketamine. By capturing multiple independent depression ratings, including patient, rater, and clinician assessments, the trial adopts a patient-centered approach that enhances the reliability and generalizability of the results. Moreover, the study's design aligns with real-world clinical practice, facilitating the application of findings in real-life settings.

The researchers' dedication to furthering knowledge in the field of depression treatment is evident in their ongoing work. They are currently conducting a follow-up study to assess the impact of ECT and ketamine treatments on patients with acute suicidal depression. This investigation aims to determine if the promising outcomes observed in the previous study extend to this particularly vulnerable population.
New Options for Treatment-Resistant Depression: The study's findings pave the way for a potential paradigm shift in the treatment of non-psychotic, treatment-resistant depression. Subanesthetic intravenous ketamine shows promise as an effective alternative to ECT, offering improved safety and tolerability without compromising therapeutic outcomes. With this research, clinicians and patients alike can explore new avenues for managing depression and enhancing the quality of life for individuals affected by this debilitating condition.

Reference :
Source: Medindia
