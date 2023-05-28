Ketamine Vs. Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) in Depression Treatment

Which Treatment Results in Improvement in Depressive Symptoms and Quality of Life?

Side Effects and Memory Impacts: ECT vs Ketamine Treatment

Implications and Potential Alternative Treatment of Depression

Exploring ECT and Ketamine's Impact on Acute Depression



Advertisement

New Options for Treatment-Resistant Depression: The study's findings pave the way for a potential paradigm shift in the treatment of non-psychotic, treatment-resistant depression. Subanesthetic intravenous ketamine shows promise as an effective alternative to ECT, offering improved safety and tolerability without compromising therapeutic outcomes. With this research, clinicians and patients alike can explore new avenues for managing depression and enhancing the quality of life for individuals affected by this debilitating condition.



Reference : Caroline A Koch and others, Vegetarian or vegan diets and blood lipids: a meta-analysis of randomized trials, European Heart Journal, 2023;, ehad211, https:doi.org/10.1093/eurheartj/ehad211 Source: Medindia The researchers' dedication to furthering knowledge in the field of depression treatment is evident in their ongoing work. They are currently conducting a follow-up study to assess the impact of ECT and ketamine treatments on patients with acute suicidal depression. This investigation aims to determine if the promising outcomes observed in the previous study extend to this particularly vulnerable population.New Options for Treatment-Resistant Depression: The study's findings pave the way for a potential paradigm shift in the treatment of non-psychotic, treatment-resistant depression. Subanesthetic intravenous ketamine shows promise as an effective alternative to ECT, offering improved safety and tolerability without compromising therapeutic outcomes. With this research, clinicians and patients alike can explore new avenues for managing depression and enhancing the quality of life for individuals affected by this debilitating condition.Source: Medindia

Conducted from March 2017 to September 2022, the trial enrolled 403 patients across five sites. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either ECT three times per week or subanesthetic intravenous ketamine twice per week over three weeks. Following treatment, patients were monitored for six months and assessed using a self-reported depressive symptom questionnaire that included memory tests and evaluations of quality of life.The study's findings were remarkable, with 55% of the ketamine group and 41% of the ECT group reporting at least a 50% improvement in their self-reported depressive symptoms. Additionally, both groups experienced an improvement in their self-reported quality of life, which was sustained throughout the six-month monitoring period. These results suggest that ketamine treatment is not inferior to ECT in terms of effectiveness for non-psychotic, treatment-resistant depression.While ECT was associated with memory loss and musculoskeletal adverse effects, ketamine treatment demonstrated minimal side effects, with transient dissociation reported only during the treatment session. These findings indicate that ketamine may provide a safer and more tolerable option for patients with depression, particularly those who are concerned about the potential memory impairments associated with ECT.Given the prevalence of major depressive disorder (MDD) and its significant impact on individuals' lives, finding alternative treatments is of paramount importance. This study's results suggest that subanesthetic intravenous ketamine can be considered a suitable alternative for non-psychotic, treatment-resistant depression. The use of ketamine could potentially reduce the stigma surrounding ECT and provide a more accessible and acceptable treatment option for patients.The study distinguishes itself as the largest real-world comparative effectiveness trial to date, directly comparing ECT and ketamine. By capturing multiple independent depression ratings, including patient, rater, and clinician assessments, the trial adopts a patient-centered approach that enhances the reliability and generalizability of the results. Moreover, the study's design aligns with real-world clinical practice, facilitating the application of findings in real-life settings.