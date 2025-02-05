Flossing Regularly Can Prevent Strokes and Irregular Heartbeats

Flossing regularly may reduce stroke risk and improve heart health, according to new research.
- Flossing at least once a week can reduce stroke risk caused by blood clots
- Regular flossing lowers the risk of an irregular heartbeat
- Flossing may reduce inflammation and artery hardening, potentially becoming part of stroke and heart disease guidelines
Flossing may reduce risk for stroke and irregular heart rhythm
Impact of Flossing on Clot-Related StrokesFlossing is linked to a 22% reduced risk of stroke caused by clots, and a 44% decreased risk of strokes resulting from blood clots traveling from the heart, according to the findings.
Additionally, those who flossed had a 12% lower risk of developing atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm that raises the likelihood of stroke.
Oral Health and Artery Hardening"Oral health practices are connected to inflammation and the hardening of arteries," said Dr. Souvik Sen, the lead researcher and chair of neurology at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, in a news release.
"Flossing might lower stroke risk by reducing oral infections and inflammation, while also promoting other healthy habits," Sen added.
Flossing HabitsFor the study, researchers examined data from a long-term investigation into the health risks associated with clogged arteries. Over 6,200 participants shared information on their flossing habits and frequency.
"A recent global health report showed that oral diseases, including untreated tooth decay and gum disease, impacted 3.5 billion people in 2022, making them the most common health conditions," Sen noted.
Over a 25-year follow-up period, 434 participants experienced a stroke, and nearly 1,300 developed atrial fibrillation.
The results showed that regular flossing reduced the risk of stroke, regardless of whether individuals brushed their teeth regularly or visited a dentist consistently.
Flossing was also linked to a reduced risk of cavities and gum disease.
"Many people have said that dental care can be expensive," Sen remarked. "Flossing is a simple, affordable, and widely accessible habit that promotes good health."
Researchers expressed surprise at the link between flossing and the reduced risk of atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that increases stroke risk by allowing blood to pool and clot in the heart's upper chambers.
Dental Health Habits Could Be Part of ‘Life’s Essential 8’ Factors“This study provides more understanding of the specific dental health habits that might be connected to stroke risks and potential risk reduction,” said Daniel Lackland, a professor of epidemiology at the Medical University of South Carolina, in a news release.
“With additional research, dental health practices could potentially be included in the 'Life's Essential 8' risk factors, which encompass diet, physical activity, nicotine use, sleep, body mass index, blood pressure, blood glucose, and blood lipids,” added Lackland, who was not part of the study.
In conclusion, this study highlights that
