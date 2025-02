Flossing regularly may reduce stroke risk and improve heart health, according to new research.

Highlights: Flossing at least once a week can reduce stroke risk caused by blood clots

Regular flossing lowers the risk of an irregular heartbeat

Flossing may reduce inflammation and artery hardening, potentially becoming part of stroke and heart disease guidelines

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Flossing may reduce risk for stroke and irregular heart rhythm



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Brushing alone cleans only about 70% of your teeth! Dental floss is essential for reaching those tricky spots between teeth, removing plaque and debris for a healthier smile. #medindia #flossing #teeth’

Brushing alone cleans only about 70% of your teeth! Dental floss is essential for reaching those tricky spots between teeth, removing plaque and debris for a healthier smile. #medindia #flossing #teeth’

Advertisement

Impact of Flossing on Clot-Related Strokes

Advertisement

Oral Health and Artery Hardening

Advertisement

Flossing Habits

Dental Health Habits Could Be Part of ‘Life’s Essential 8’ Factors

flossing

Flossing may reduce risk for stroke and irregular heart rhythm - (https://www.stroke.org/en/news/2025/01/30/flossing-may-reduce-risk-for-stroke-and-irregular-heart-rhythm)

A new study suggests that flossing not only benefits your gums but also helps protect your brain ().Researchers are set to report thatcaused by blood clots at the American Stroke Association meeting in Los Angeles.Flossing is linked to aof stroke caused by clots, and aof strokes resulting from blood clots traveling from the heart, according to the findings.Additionally, those who flossed had aof developing atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm that raises the likelihood of stroke."Oral health practices are connected to inflammation and the hardening of arteries," said Dr. Souvik Sen, the lead researcher and chair of neurology at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, in a news release."Flossing might lower stroke risk by reducing oral infections and inflammation, while also promoting other healthy habits," Sen added.For the study, researchers examined data from a long-term investigation into the health risks associated with clogged arteries. Overshared information on their flossing habits and frequency."A recent global health report showed that oral diseases, including untreated tooth decay and gum disease, impacted 3.5 billion people in 2022, making them the most common health conditions," Sen noted.Over a 25-year follow-up period, 434 participants experienced a stroke, and nearly 1,300 developed atrial fibrillation.The results showed thatregardless of whether individuals brushed their teeth regularly or visited a dentist consistently.Flossing was also linked to a"Many people have said that dental care can be expensive," Sen remarked. "Flossing is a simple, affordable, and widely accessible habit that promotes good health."Researchers expressed surprise at the link between flossing and the reduced risk of atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that increases stroke risk by allowing blood to pool and clot in the heart's upper chambers.“This study provides more understanding of the specific dental health habits that might be connected to stroke risks and potential risk reduction,” said Daniel Lackland, a professor of epidemiology at the Medical University of South Carolina, in a news release.“With additional research, dental health practices could potentially be included in the 'Life's Essential 8' risk factors, which encompass diet, physical activity, nicotine use, sleep, body mass index, blood pressure, blood glucose, and blood lipids,” added Lackland, who was not part of the study.In conclusion, this study highlights that, a simple and affordable habit, not only protects oral health but also reduces the risk of stroke and atrial fibrillation. By lowering inflammation and promoting healthier arteries, flossing may become a key factor in improving overall health. With further research, it could even be included in essential health guidelines for preventing stroke and heart disease.Source-Medindia