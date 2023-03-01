Environmental Impact Stamps on Food Will Lead to More Sustainable Choices

New research reveals that adding climate-impact labels to fast-food menus can have a significant impact on whether or not customers choose to eat 'green' when eating out.



The finding is based on an online survey that asked consumers to order virtual meals after randomly looking over menus that either had some form of climate labeling or none at all.



Impact on Sustainability Stamps on Food Ordering Choices

More than 5,000 adults 18 and older participated in the online survey. About two-thirds were white, 12% were Black and 17% were Hispanic. They were told to imagine that they were at a restaurant ordering dinner, after reviewing a fast-food menu containing 14 choices. Menu items included beef burgers, beef-substitute burgers, chicken and fish sandwiches, chicken nuggets, and various salads.