Xanthan Gum a New Tool to Reduce Blood Sugar Levels

Animal Model to Test the Positive impact of Xanthan gum

Xanthan gum-based fluid thickener decreases postprandial blood glucose associated with increase of Glp1 and Glp1r expression in ileum and alteration of gut microbiome - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1756464622003917)

Dietary fibers are another food product that have a similar impact. These fibers are also known to boost fat metabolism, increase insulin sensitivity, and have a favorable influence on the gut microbiota.One such soluble fiber, Xanthan gum, is used in a variety of meals, including fluid thickeners, to help people who have trouble swallowing avoid aspiration (choking). However, the physiologic effects of fluid thickening on postprandial blood glucose levels, gene expression in the gastrointestinal tract, and the gut flora remain unknown. The goal of this study was to see if fluid thickeners have any additional effects, namely on postprandial blood glucose levels that are related to gene expression in the gastrointestinal system and the gut flora.The rats were divided into two groups; those that were administered liquid thickened with a Xanthan gum-based fluid thickener or saline for 5 weeks. An oral glucose tolerance test was performed 4 weeks after the beginning of the experiment. The blood glucose levels of rats were measured before glucose was given and at set intervals afterwards. The RNA from different parts of the gastrointestinal system tissues was collected for the qPCR method. Thereafter, the gene expression in the ileum and gut microbiome was comprehensively analyzed using a next-generation sequencer, which enables a comprehensive analysis of the amount of gene expression and DNA derived from microorganisms by decoding large quantities of DNA sequences at high speed.For 5 weeks, the rats were separated into two groups: those given liquid thickened with a Xanthan gum-based fluid thickening or those given saline. Four weeks after the investigation began, an oral glucose tolerance test was done. Rats' blood glucose levels were monitored before and after the administration of glucose. For the qPCR procedure, RNA was extracted from several organs of the gastrointestinal system. Following that, the gene expression in the ileum and gut microbiome was thoroughly examined using a next-generation sequencer, which allows for a thorough examination of the amount of gene expression and DNA obtained from bacteria by rapidly decoding huge volumes of DNA sequences.Blood glucose levels were considerably lower in rats given thickened liquid at 60 and 90 minutes after being given glucose. "The method by which this occurred is quite intriguing. "Giving thicker drink reduced blood glucose levels related to Glp1 and Glp1r expression in the ileum," explains senior author Haruka Tohara. Furthermore, a detailed investigation demonstrated that the ileum was enriched in cholesterol homeostasis, fatty acid metabolism, and glucose metabolism.The microbial composition of the gut was also altered after consuming the thickened beverage. The two 'good' intestinal bacteria, members of Erysipelotrichales and Christensenellaceae, increased, which is linked to Glp1 and Glp1r expression in the ileum. These bacteria create short-chain fatty acids that protect the intestine and pancreatic cells and aid in the release of insulin.Type 2 diabetes and heart disease are global issues that are becoming more prevalent in many regions of the world. This study found that Xanthan gum-based fluid thickeners can help reduce aspiration while also improving glucose and lipid metabolism.Source: Medindia