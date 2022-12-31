About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Xanthan Gum a New Tool to Reduce Blood Sugar Levels
Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 31, 2022 at 3:27 PM
Font : A-A+

Diabetes is a chronic disease that if not managed properly, can cause a buildup of sugars in the blood, increasing the risk of serious consequences such as stroke and heart disease. A recent Japanese study found that a Xanthan gum-based fluid thickening can lower blood glucose levels after eating (1 Trusted Source
Xanthan gum-based fluid thickener decreases postprandial blood glucose associated with increase of Glp1 and Glp1r expression in ileum and alteration of gut microbiome

Go to source).

How is the Food Additive Xanthan Gum Processed in the Gut?
While xanthan gum is generally considered safe, new results suggest that its widespread consumption may be enriching our microbiomes for bacteria that consume it.
Diabetes can manifest itself in several forms, and how people manage the ailment varies according to the type. Diabetes does not always result from being overweight or living an inactive lifestyle. Some have been present since childhood. Several studies have found that blood glucose levels after eating are related to heart disease and metabolic illnesses such as Type 2 diabetes. Certain foods, such as condiment vinegar, are said to help lower these levels when consumed with a meal.

Dietary fibers are another food product that have a similar impact. These fibers are also known to boost fat metabolism, increase insulin sensitivity, and have a favorable influence on the gut microbiota.
One such soluble fiber, Xanthan gum, is used in a variety of meals, including fluid thickeners, to help people who have trouble swallowing avoid aspiration (choking). However, the physiologic effects of fluid thickening on postprandial blood glucose levels, gene expression in the gastrointestinal tract, and the gut flora remain unknown. The goal of this study was to see if fluid thickeners have any additional effects, namely on postprandial blood glucose levels that are related to gene expression in the gastrointestinal system and the gut flora.

Animal Model to Test the Positive impact of Xanthan gum

The rats were divided into two groups; those that were administered liquid thickened with a Xanthan gum-based fluid thickener or saline for 5 weeks. An oral glucose tolerance test was performed 4 weeks after the beginning of the experiment. The blood glucose levels of rats were measured before glucose was given and at set intervals afterwards. The RNA from different parts of the gastrointestinal system tissues was collected for the qPCR method. Thereafter, the gene expression in the ileum and gut microbiome was comprehensively analyzed using a next-generation sequencer, which enables a comprehensive analysis of the amount of gene expression and DNA derived from microorganisms by decoding large quantities of DNA sequences at high speed.

Blood glucose levels were considerably lower in rats given thickened liquid at 60 and 90 minutes after being given glucose. "The method by which this occurred is quite intriguing. "Giving thicker drink reduced blood glucose levels related to Glp1 and Glp1r expression in the ileum," explains senior author Haruka Tohara. Furthermore, a detailed investigation demonstrated that the ileum was enriched in cholesterol homeostasis, fatty acid metabolism, and glucose metabolism.

The microbial composition of the gut was also altered after consuming the thickened beverage. The two 'good' intestinal bacteria, members of Erysipelotrichales and Christensenellaceae, increased, which is linked to Glp1 and Glp1r expression in the ileum. These bacteria create short-chain fatty acids that protect the intestine and pancreatic cells and aid in the release of insulin.

Type 2 diabetes and heart disease are global issues that are becoming more prevalent in many regions of the world. This study found that Xanthan gum-based fluid thickeners can help reduce aspiration while also improving glucose and lipid metabolism.

References :
  1. Xanthan gum-based fluid thickener decreases postprandial blood glucose associated with increase of Glp1 and Glp1r expression in ileum and alteration of gut microbiome - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1756464622003917)


Source: Medindia

