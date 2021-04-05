by Colleen Fleiss on  May 4, 2021 at 11:06 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

India, UK Agree to Combat Climate Change
India and UK have agreed on a roadmap to tackle climate change through new, shared commitments during leader-level call.

They also reaffirmed their personal commitment to work together for an ambitious outcome at the COP26 climate summit in November and sustained action beyond.

Responding to the meeting, COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma said: "The UK and India share a longstanding partnership and I am greatly encouraged by the steps we have taken today to bolster our joint efforts on tackling climate change.


"If the world is to become net zero by the middle of the century and keep 1.5 degrees in reach, everyone must work together to make real change for a cleaner, greener planet.

"I am proud of the close collaboration on this crucial issue which our two countries have forged, especially during this very difficult time for India as it battles against Covid."

The roadmap sets out an ambitious agenda for UK-India collaboration on fighting climate change, including a new partnership on clean energy transition, which will drive progress on development of renewables like offshore wind, improved energy efficiency and storage, and advances in electric mobility.

Both the countries also committed to collaborating on green hydrogen.

Both agreed to jointly launch a new global Green Grids Initiative at COP26 for countries to work together on interconnected grids for renewable energy, to help deliver India's vision of One Sun One World One Grid.

Joint action through the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), which the UK and India co-chair. This will support Small Island Developing States to prepare for the impacts of climate change by bolstering their infrastructure.

Also positioning the UK and India as global leaders on biodiversity through strengthening collaboration to protect and restore nature, including through a new joint partnership on forests.

This will strengthen how both the nations share expertise and information and accelerate a global transition to more sustainable supply chains by bringing together producer and consumer countries of forest risk commodities to share ideas and take action.

The two sides will explore the possibility of enhanced partnerships with major private finance leaders, including with the Climate Finance Leadership Initiative, to mobilise both public and private finance for green development.

A new phase of collaboration on the India Energy Security Scenarios Calculator initiative, to support climate policy and planning.

India and the UK have also welcomed climate action by businesses and encouraged other companies to do the same. Businesses who have recently made Net Zero commitments through the UN's 'Race to Zero' campaign include the Neev Fund, Engineering Export Promotion Council of India, Gayam Motor Works, M/s Claro Energy Ltd, Commonwealth Inclusive Growth Services Ltd, Evolve India, Suryadesh, Rolls Royce, Diageo and Grundfos Pumps India Pvt. Ltd.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Health Effects of Global Warming
Greenhouse effect causes excessive heat to build up in the earth's atmosphere causing global warming and affects the environment and health.
READ MORE
Quiz on Global Warming
The International Conference on Global Warming (GCGW-2012) will be held in Istanbul, Turkey on July 8-12, 2012. Take this quiz to learn what causes global warming, how it can affect your health, and what can be your contribution to contain it. ...
READ MORE
No-meat Diet Everywhere Will Not Solve Climate Change
No-meat diet is not the universal solution to tackle climate change, according to a new study.
READ MORE
Climate Change May Have Played a Role in COVID-19 Pandemic
Study showed that climate change might have played a vital role in the coronavirus pandemic.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Health Effects of Global WarmingGlobal WarmingNeck Cracking