Diabetes in the `Self-Care` Era: Why Medical Guidance Matters

Discover why relying on medical guidance is essential for diabetes management. Learn about the dangers of self-care myths and the importance of professional advice.
- Diabetes is the most common chronic condition affecting people worldwide
- Social media platforms often feature unverified diabetes cures or alternative treatments
- Trust healthcare professionals over unverified online advice when it comes to managing diabetes
Don't fall for self-healing myths! Diabetes is a chronic condition that needs regular medical care, not miracle cures.
Danger of Self-Healing MethodsSelf-healing remedies are methods that claim to control or even cure diabetes without any medical supervision or approved treatments. Self-healing methods include herbal remedies, extreme dietary changes, miracle supplements and other remedies.
Some of these remedies may appear harmless but they can lead to dangerous outcomes. When patients depend on such practices, they postpone proper diagnosis and fail to maintain blood sugar levels effectively that results in progression of the disease.
As a result of progression of diabetes, it can lead to severe complications such as nerve damage, vision loss, heart disease, kidney failure and amputation.
Role of Social Media in Spreading MisconceptionsGrowth of social media is helpful as well as harmful as it can spread information in seconds without analysing if the information is true or false.
Social media platforms often feature unverified information about diabetes cures or alternative treatments that promise quick solutions. This can be misleading as it leads patients to abandon or delay medical interventions.
It is understandable that patients seek resources to find cure but it is important to follow trustworthy information. It is better to consult a healthcare professional rather than blindly trusting unverified online sources.
Medical Guidance in Diabetes ManagementDiabetes needs attention and continuous monitoring to maintain blood glucose levels. Like high blood pressure, diabetes also does not show any symptoms during early stages (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Managing Diabetes
Go to source).
Regular monitoring of blood glucose levels and timely treatment is important to prevent complications and manage the condition. Diabetic management includes balanced diet, regular exercise, medication and monitoring and diet changes alone can not control blood glucose levels.
Senior diabetologists shared various insights about diabetes management, emphasizing a holistic approach to prevent complications.
- Consistent monitoring of blood glucose levels, taking medication and lifestyle changes are crucial. Diabetes can cause significant health issues if not regularly monitored.
- Monitoring tools like continuous glucose monitoring devices allow patients to track blood sugar levels in real time. It helps both individuals and healthcare providers to decide on treatment plans to better control glucose levels validating the value of tech in diabetes management.
- Diabetic foot care is mostly overlooked and it is important to address diabetic foot complications. The concept of diabetic foot attack, emphasizes that foot ulcers and infections if left untreated can lead to amputation.
Can Lifestyle Changes Cure DiabetesLifestyle modification can play a supportive role in managing diabetes. A balanced diet, regular physical activity and maintaining healthy weight can improve blood sugar levels.
Lifestyle changes can not be a standalone cure but it must be a part of treatment. It is essential to understand the role of diet and exercise in diabetes management with needed medical support.
Following evidence-based practices and avoiding quick remedies for diabetes can help diabetics maintain their health while reducing the risks associated.
Myths vs Facts About Diabetic Management1. Myth: It is not safe to exercise with diabetes
Fact: Regular exercise is an important part of diabetes management
2. Myth: One can stop taking medicine once the blood sugar is under control
Fact: Some individuals with type 2 diabetes can manage diabetes with lifestyle changes
3. Myth: Diabetes is not life-threatening condition
Fact: Diabetes is a serious disease but with proper treatment and regular exercise they can live a healthy long life.
4. Myth: Diabetics can eat snacks or sweets that are diabetic friendly
Fact: Diabetic friendly snacks or food products replace natural sugar with artificial sweeteners. It is best to avoid them and take limited quantity of natural sweets.
5. Myth: Diabetes can be cured by herbal treatment
Fact: Herbal treatment can help them maintain glucose levels but can not cure diabetes.
6. Myth: Soaking feet in water helps decrease blood sugar level
Fact: No, soaking feet in water can cause dryness of feet in diabetic patients and increase the risk of infections (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Myths about diabetes and its treatment in North Indian population
Go to source).
