Diabetes in the `Self-Care` Era: Why Medical Guidance Matters

Danger of Self-Healing Methods

Role of Social Media in Spreading Misconceptions

Medical Guidance in Diabetes Management

Consistent monitoring of blood glucose levels, taking medication and lifestyle changes are crucial. Diabetes can cause significant health issues if not regularly monitored.

Monitoring tools like continuous glucose monitoring devices allow patients to track blood sugar levels in real time. It helps both individuals and healthcare providers to decide on treatment plans to better control glucose levels validating the value of tech in diabetes management.

Diabetic foot care is mostly overlooked and it is important to address diabetic foot complications. The concept of diabetic foot attack, emphasizes that foot ulcers and infections if left untreated can lead to amputation.

Can Lifestyle Changes Cure Diabetes

Myths vs Facts About Diabetic Management

