PeCan-Seq: Revolutionizing CtDNA Analysis for Childhood Cancers

PeCan-Seq identifies ctDNA for pediatric cancers, showing high sensitivity in leukemias and limited detection in solid and brain tumors.
- PeCan-Seq achieved 100% ctDNA detection in pediatric leukemia patients
- Non-invasive and requires only 1 mL of plasma for accurate genomic profiling
- Limited ctDNA detection in solid (50%) and brain tumors (~5.5%)
Genomic profiling of circulating tumor DNA for childhood cancers
Development of PeCan-SeqPeCan-Seq was developed as a deep sequencing method specifically for examining somatic genomic changes comprising nucleotide substitutions, CNVs, and pathogenic rearrangements that create oncogenic fusions.This method employs smaller plasma volumes (1 mL) to detect tumor derived DNA.
Plasma samples were collected at diagnosis from 233 children with various cancer types:
- Hematologic malignancies: 177 patients
- Solid tumors: 38 patients
- Brain tumors: 18 patients
Key Findings in ctDNA Analysis for Childhood Cancers
ctDNA Detection Across Cancer Types
Hematologic Malignancies:
- ctDNA was detected in all the 177 patients (100%).
- Median ctDNA fraction: 0.77.
- PeCan-Seq identified 97% of 789 expected tumor variants.
Blood ctDNA was identified in 19 of 38 patients (50%).
Brain Tumors:
ctDNA was identified in only one patient in the 18 patients with breast cancer (~5.5%).
Sensitivity and Correlation with Residual Disease
In patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL):
- They also showed that ctDNA alterations are significantly associated with the levels of MRD detected by flow cytometry.
- The use of serial plasma sampling showed the application of ctDNA for the assessment of disease dynamic and therapeutic efficacy.
Multi-Tumor Detection
The feasibility of PeCan-Seq was established using simultaneously diagnosed B-ALL and neuroblastoma samples. These results of distinguished tumor-specific somatic variants in the plasmic sample of this individual patient demonstrate the high sensitivity of this method in multi-tumor profiling.
Advantages of PeCan-SeqSensitivity:
Specific identification and detection of ctDNA changes, especially in hematologic neoplasms. Specificity in detecting sequence mutations, CNVs and structural variations.
Non-Invasive Nature:
With the ability to use only 1 mL of plasma, there is a decreased demand for biopsying procedures.
Disease Monitoring:
A clinical correlation with MRD allows us to assess the effectiveness of the treatment and the return of the disease.
Challenges in Solid and Brain Tumors
- There was a detection of lower chances of ctDNA in solid tumors as well as the brain tumor possibly due to reduced release of ctDNA in the bloodstream.
- However, some additional enhancement is needed so as to achieve better detection sensitivity for such cancers.
