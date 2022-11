If you are type 2 diabetic and looking for what to snack on, then this is your guide of healthy snacking options for type-2 diabetics.

Almonds Helps in Maintaining Blood Sugar Level Among Type-2 Diabetic Patients. Almonds are a rich source of magnesium and healthy fats. Hence, these nuts aid in managing blood sugar levels for people with uncomplicated type-2 diabetes.

What Helps Almond to be the Perfect Snack for Diabetics? Almonds are high in magnesium. Experimental studies have suggested that dietary magnesium intake may reduce a person's risk of developing type-2 diabetes (

How much Almond can a Diabetic Patient Consume in a Day? A daily serving of almonds 6-8 almonds may improve both short-term and long-term markers of blood sugar control.

What are the Health Benefits of Almonds for Diabetic Patients? "Adding almonds in your diet has been shown to improve glycemic and cardiovascular risk factors in Indians with type 2 diabetes", according to a study led by Dr. Seema Gulati, Ph.D.

How can Type 2 Diabetic Patients add Almonds in their Diet? There are several ways to include almonds in your diet: Snack on a handful of almonds.

Sprinkling oven-toasted or air-fried almonds on top of salads.

Chop your almonds and add them to your sauteed vegetables for extra crunch. Boiled Chickpeas is Packed with Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Aiding the Type 2 Diabetic Patients. Channa or chickpeas is a staple of the Indian kitchen. According to a research study, consumption of chickpeas which are packed with omega 3 fatty acids and helps to improve post prandial blood glucose control, suppress appetite, and reduce the quantity of food consumption in the subsequent meal (

Go to source ).

Go to source ).

‘It is important for a diabetic patient to snack every 2 hours and you can make this snack healthy by adding almonds, chickpeas (channa), and yogurt to the list of your snacks.’

Healthy Snacking Guide for Type-2 Diabetic Patients