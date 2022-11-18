Healthy Snacking Guide for Type-2 Diabetic Patients

Highlights:
- Type-2 Diabetes is a rising concern
- Almonds, chickpeas, (channa), and yogurt serve as a healthy snacking option
- Tips to make your snacks diabetic friendly
If you are type 2 diabetic and looking for what to snack on, then this is your guide of healthy snacking options for type-2 diabetics.
Almonds Helps in Maintaining Blood Sugar Level Among Type-2 Diabetic Patients.Almonds are a rich source of magnesium and healthy fats. Hence, these nuts aid in managing blood sugar levels for people with uncomplicated type-2 diabetes.
What Helps Almond to be the Perfect Snack for Diabetics?Almonds are high in magnesium. Experimental studies have suggested that dietary magnesium intake may reduce a person's risk of developing type-2 diabetes (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
How much Almond can a Diabetic Patient Consume in a Day?A daily serving of almonds 6-8 almonds may improve both short-term and long-term markers of blood sugar control.
What are the Health Benefits of Almonds for Diabetic Patients?"Adding almonds in your diet has been shown to improve glycemic and cardiovascular risk factors in Indians with type 2 diabetes", according to a study led by Dr. Seema Gulati, Ph.D.
How can Type 2 Diabetic Patients add Almonds in their Diet?There are several ways to include almonds in your diet:
- Snack on a handful of almonds.
- Sprinkling oven-toasted or air-fried almonds on top of salads.
- Chop your almonds and add them to your sauteed vegetables for extra crunch.
Boiled Chickpeas is Packed with Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Aiding the Type 2 Diabetic Patients.Channa or chickpeas is a staple of the Indian kitchen. According to a research study, consumption of chickpeas which are packed with omega 3 fatty acids and helps to improve post prandial blood glucose control, suppress appetite, and reduce the quantity of food consumption in the subsequent meal (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
‘It is important for a diabetic patient to snack every 2 hours and you can make this snack healthy by adding almonds, chickpeas (channa), and yogurt to the list of your snacks.’
In another study, 19 adults who ate a meal made of chickpeas every day for six weeks experienced lower blood sugar and insulin levels than those who ate a meal made of wheat.
How Much of Chickpeas can you Consume in a Day?You can eat at least one serving (28 grams) of chickpeas per day. However, don't eat more than 70 grams a day since that can cause adverse side effects such as bloating, nausea and gas.
Health Benefits of Chickpeas for Diabetic Patients?It not only helps in managing the glycemic index and keeping the blood sugar low but it also helps in maintaining weight and BMI index.
In what form can Type-2 Diabetic Patients Consume Chickpeas Daily?
- Roasting chickpeas makes them convenient and crunchy, making them a good snack option.
- Boiling chickpeas and adding them to your salads as well.
- Boiled chickpeas with seasoning is a popular snack in southern parts of India.
Yogurt has Probiotics that Helps Diabetes Type-2 Patients.A study found that yogurt consumption as a part of a healthy diet, may lower the risk of type2 diabetes in older adults who are healthy and at high cardiovascular risk. When comparing yogurt consumption of 80-125 g/d to no yogurt consumption, there was a 14% lower risk of type 2 diabetes. Yogurt's high protein and favorable effects on gut health make it a potential aid in the management of diabetes.
How Much Yogurt should a Diabetic Patient Consume in a day?A diabetic patient can consume 3 servings of yogurt daily which would would help them to yield maximum benefit to maintain their gut health and keep glycemic index or sugar levels in control.
How does Yogurt Help Type-2 Diabetic Patients?Fermented foods, such as yogurt, contain good bacteria called probiotics. They have shown improvement in the gut health and play an important role on impacting a number of health conditions, including obesity and diabetes (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
How to make Yogurt, a Part of your Diet ?
- Buy plain yogurt without added sugar.
- Top yogurt with nutritious ingredients like strawberries or banana slices or sliced almonds to make a delicious dessert.
- Make delicious dips and dressings using yogurt as your base ingredient.
- Make frozen yogurt snacks for those dessert cravings.
Why is Type- 2 Diabetes a Rising Concern?Diabetes is becoming one of the biggest epidemics in the world. Having a sedentary lifestyle and poor diet remains the leading triggering factors of type-2 diabetes mellitus. The number of people with diabetes is rising globally. India itself experienced the greatest increase in numbers over the past few years.
The onset of diabetes complications can be prevented or delayed by good control of blood sugar, blood pressure, and blood lipid levels. It is crucial to monitor the food and nutrients and incorporate healthy options in your diet.
