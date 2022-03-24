Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening

- Cases of colorectal cancer are estimated to reach 3.2 million by 2040
- Colorectal cancer collectively refers to cancer of the colon, rectum, or anus
- Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 is observed throughout March to raise awareness on colorectal cancer management
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month is observed throughout March to augment the significance of colorectal cancer and its management strategies.
The global day fosters healthy lifestyle practices to diminish the risk of developing colorectal cancer.
What is Colorectal Cancer?Colorectal cancer (CRC) collectively refers to cancer of the colon, rectum, or anus. By 2040, the cases of colorectal cancer are estimated to reach 3.2 million.
One of the striking symptoms of colorectal cancer is a persistent change in the bowel habits like constipation or diarrhea, altered stool consistency, bloody stools, abdominal pains or cramps, recurrent flatulence, or rectal bleeding.
Burden of Colorectal CancerAsia is considered to have the highest burden of colorectal cancer, with more than half of all cases and deaths being recorded.
Over half a million new cases of colorectal cancer with more than 280,000 deaths per year are recorded by China alone. Japan accounts for the second highest number of mortality (60,000 deaths per year).
Nearly 2 million cases of colorectal cancer were diagnosed globally in 2020, making it the third most common cancer type and second commonest cause of cancer deaths (1 million deaths per year).
The global burden of colorectal cancer is estimated to increase by 56% between 2020 and 2040 as per the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).
History of Colorectal Cancer Awareness MonthThe Prevent Cancer Foundation first designated March as National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in 1999.
The designation finally received its official remark on November 19, 1999, with combined work of Prevent Cancer Foundation, American Digestive Health Foundation, and the National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable.
The U.S. Senate further declared the designation after a resolution of the House of Representatives and an official proclamation by the White House. The National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month was declared as a march in the United States of America (USA) by President Bill Clinton in February 2000.
CRC Awareness MonthProtecting the health of all those affected with CRC by increasing access to life-saving resources for further prevention, detection, and treatment of colorectal cancer remains the main stay of this National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
You may raise public awareness by initiating the blue light up of a landmark, dressing up in blue themes, distributing blue cupcakes at your place, promoting live events, or sharing your initiatives through social media.
Everyone is invited to join the whole-month drive by encouraging the early screening methods, increasing high-quality care, expanding the CRC research fundings for further clinical trials and precision medicine, and forming multiple supportive communities through fun-filled activities.
"I encourage all citizens, government agencies, private businesses, non-profit organizations, and other groups to join in activities that will increase awareness and prevention of colorectal cancer" — JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., president of the United States of America.
Risk Factors for Colorectal CancerSome of the factors that may affect the risk of developing CRC are:
- Alcohol consumption has accounted for over 160,000 new colorectal cancer in 2020 (8% of all the disease cases).
- Tobacco smoking is also found to contribute to the burden of colorectal cancer.
- Obesity was liable for over 85,000 colon cancer cases with 25,000 cases of rectal cancer in 2012 (23% of all colorectal cancer in 2012).
This National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Ensure a "Healthy Life" For All.
Source: Medindia