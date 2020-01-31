medindia
Less Chemotherapy may Benefit Rectal Cancer Patients

by Iswarya on  January 31, 2020 at 5:06 PM Cancer News
Patients with locally advanced rectal cancer receiving a lower-than-recommended dose of neoadjuvant chemotherapy saw their tumors shrink more than patients receiving the full dose, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the 2020 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.
Chemotherapy used to shrink a tumor before surgery, called neoadjuvant chemotherapy, is becoming more common in many cancers, including stage II and III rectal cancer. However, the chemotherapy regimens FOLFOX and CapeOx used in this set come with significant side effects, to the degree that many patients are unable to complete the recommended schedule.

In some cancers, a tumor may be entwined with nearby organs and blood vessels to the point that surgery is not initially an option. Most patients with locally advanced rectal cancer are surgical candidates, but chemotherapy used to shrink a tumor prior to surgery has been associated with more successful surgeries and a lower rate of cancer recurrence.

As a high-volume center for the treatment of these cancers, University of Colorado Cancer Center oncologists including Christopher Lieu, MD, noticed that patients who were unable to complete the recommended course of neoadjuvant chemotherapy seemed to have similar or even better outcomes than patients receiving the full dose, prompting the current study. "We do all sorts of supportive care options to help keep patients on these therapies at the recommended, high doses. But based on our observations and on this early study, we're starting to talk about having less hesitancy to drop the drug or at least decrease the dosing," says Lieu, who is CU Cancer Center's interim associate director for clinical research.

Of the 48 patients included in the study, only 12.5 percent were able to tolerate the full dose of chemotherapy. Due to side effects, zero of six patients taking the regimen CapeOx completed the recommended dose. "CapeOx is a treatment option mostly taken at home as a pill, so it's easier for patients - they only have to come in for infusion once every three weeks. But the regimen wasn't tolerated by any patients in this study. It makes us think about not offering the option of CapeOx, and sticking with FOLFOX instead," Glode says.

In 42 patients receiving less than the full dose of FOLFOX, 45 percent experienced a complete response, meaning that cancer was undetectable after treatment (negating the need for surgery in eight cases). In 6 patients receiving the full dose of FOLFOX, 33 percent experienced a complete response.

"This is a small, single-institution study, but it certainly gives us pause," Glode says. "Why would patients take more chemotherapy and have more side effects, when less chemotherapy seems equal or even more beneficial?"

Source: Eurekalert

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Diet and Colorectal Cancer

What you eat plays a crucial role in the risk of developing colorectal cancer. Find out how food and dietary habits are linked to colorectal cancer.

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ordouble contrast barium enema or CT colonography.

Chemotherapy

‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one of the ‘good cancers’.

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

