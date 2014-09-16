medindia
  3. Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Written by dr. simi paknikar | Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team 
Average
5
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

About

Any condition associated with bleeding from the digestive tract could result in passing of blood into stools. The type and amount of blood in the stools depends on the location and cause of bleeding. In this regard, here are some of the terms used to describe blood in stools.

Fecal occult blood: Occult blood is a small amount of blood in stools that is not visible to the naked eye but detected on chemical testing of feces. The bleeding can originate from any part of the digestive tract. Sometimes, the fecal occult blood test gives a wrong result; it may give a positive test despite the absence of any bleeding. This happens if the individual eats foods like meat which can interfere with the results of the test. Therefore, dietary precautions are advised before doing this test.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Hematochezia: Hematochezia is the presence of bright red blood in the stools. The blood usually originates from the lower part of the digestive tract.

Melena: This is a condition where the stools appear blackish in color. It occurs when the bleeding is from structures of the upper digestive tract like the esophagus and stomach. The stomach acidity digests the blood, which gives a blackish appearance to the stools.

The presence of blood in stools is usually reported by the patient or detected on stool tests. Physical examination and further tests like endoscopy, colonoscopy, CT scan etc. are often used to diagnose the underlying cause of the bleeding. Treatment depends on the underlying cause. Any associated anemia may also have to be treated depending on the degree of blood loss.

Causes of Hematochezia

Hematochezia usually results from bleeding from structures of the lower digestive tract like the anus, rectum or colon. Some of the causes of hematochezia include:

Piles or Hemorrhoids: Piles or hemorrhoids are commonly caused due to straining at stool, pregnancy, diarrhea etc. They are dilated veins at the rectum, which results in painless bleeding while passing stools.

Blood in Stools: Piles

Anal fissure or fistula: Anal fissure is a split in the anal skin. A fistula is an abnormal tract near the anus. Besides minor bleeding, they are accompanied with pain while passing stools and hard stools.

Diverticulosis: Diverticula are outpouchings of the intestinal mucosa through weak points of the intestine. Bleeding can arise due to a burst of blood vessel in the wall of the diverticulum. It results in painless but significant blood loss. The diverticuli can get inflamed and result in a condition called diverticulitis, which is also often associated with bleeding.

Colorectal cancer: Cancer of the colon and rectum are serious causes of bleeding from the anus. Therefore, every cause of bleeding through the anus should be investigated thoroughly to rule out a colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer can be diagnosed with the help of colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy. Precancerous lesions like polyps may also be associated with bleeding.

Blood in Stools: Colorectal cancer

Intussusception: Intussusception is a condition in which a part of the intestine telescopes into another part. This condition results in obstruction and requires immediate medical attention. It often affects babies who suffer from severe abdominal pain, vomiting and pass stools which are described as red currant jelly stools.

Inflammatory bowel disease: Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are diseases that cause inflammation of the digestive tract. While ulcerative colitis usually affects the colon, Crohn’s disease affects any part from the mouth to the anus. Beside hematochezia, it may also cause melena.

Blood in Stools: Crohn’s disease

Ischemic colitis: Ischemic colitis is a condition where there is reduced blood supply to a part of the colon. It is often accompanied by severe pain.

Causes of Melena

Melena is usually caused by conditions affecting the upper digestive tract. Common causes of melena are:

Peptic ulcer disease: Peptic ulcer disease occurs due to ulcer formation in the stomach or upper intestine. It often causes pain in the upper mid-abdomen. Patients may have a history of taking painkillers on a regular basis.

Blood in Stools: Peptic ulcer

Stomach cancer: Stomach cancer may result in melena. Other symptoms include weight loss and vomiting. Helicobacter pylori is the most common cause of stomach cancer.

Esophageal varices: These are dilated veins in the lower part of the esophagus or food pipe. They are commonly caused due to cirrhosis of the liver, a common consequence of alcoholism. The veins often rupture resulting in vomiting of blood; it may also be accompanied by melena.

Other causes of bleeding in stools are:

Blood disorders: Blood disorders like leukemia and polycythemia may result in blood in stools.

Infection of the intestine: Severe infection of the intestines including typhoid, tuberculosis, and food poisoning can cause blood in stools. The patient often suffers from pain, fever, diarrhea and sometimes mucus in stools.

Blood in Stools: Fever

Radiation: Exposure to radiation can also cause inflammation of the intestine, also known as radiation enteritis.

Food allergy: Food allergy like allergy to milk in infants could result in the passage of small amounts of blood in stools.

Angiodysplasia: Abnormalities in blood vessels of the intestines can result in bleeding into the stools. These abnormalities include angioma, hemangioma and arteriovenous abnormalities. They are diagnosed using endoscopic methods.

Frequently Asked Questions


1. Which doctor should I visit in case of blood in stools?

You could visit your family doctor or a surgeon to check for the cause of blood in stools. You may be referred to a specialist depending upon the suspected cause.

2. What are the tests used to diagnose the cause of blood in stools?

A carefully taken medical history and thorough physical examination help in diagnosing the cause of blood in stools. Some tests that assist in the diagnosis are:

Blood tests: These include a complete blood count (CBC) and blood clotting tests

Imaging procedures:

Sigmoidoscopy and colonoscopy may be performed to visualize inside of the colon.

Upper endoscopy is done to examine the upper gastrointestinal tract including the esophagus, stomach, duodenum

X-rays

Abdominal CT scans.

3. What is fecal occult blood?

Fecal occult blood is the blood in stools that is not visible to naked eyes. Its presence is diagnosed on the basis of chemical testing.

Published on Sep 16, 2014

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Symptoms A-Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Medindia Health Topics Search

Digestive Health

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Drugs for Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Aspirin

This medication is an analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for pain, heart attack and fever. The drug decreases the ...
Ibuprofen

This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and ...
Naproxen

This medication is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain, fever, inflammation and stiffness due ...
Piperazine

Piperazine citrate is used as a second-line treatment for treating roundworm infections caused by Ascaris lumbricoides and ...

Doctor Search

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation - Related News

Donating Blood and Saving Lives - An Interview
Donating Blood and Saving Lives - An Interview
Menstrual Blood Banking: Scope and Future
Menstrual Blood Banking: Scope and Future
Nourishing Foods You Must Eat Before and After Blood Donation
Nourishing Foods You Must Eat Before and After Blood Donation
View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.