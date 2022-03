World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2022 — ‘Invest to End TB. Save Lives’

World Tuberculosis Day observed on 24th March every year is an occasion that provides an opportunity to raise awareness about tuberculosis (TB) and advocate more efforts to eliminate it.



History

Invest to End TB and Save Lives

The World Health Organization (WHO) launched the first World Tuberculosis Day on 24 March 1982 to mark the one hundred years after Dr. Robert Koch announced the discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis , the bacteria that cause TB. Each World TB Day acknowledges a different theme.Global efforts to fight against TB have saved many lives since the year 2000. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has reversed years of progress made. For the first time in over a decade, TB deaths increased in 2020.