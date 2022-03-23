About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2022 - 'Invest to End TB. Save Lives'
World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2022 — ‘Invest to End TB. Save Lives’

Dr Jayashree
Written by Dr Jayashree
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 23, 2022 at 4:23 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • World Tuberculosis (TB) Day held on 24th March shows the impact of tuberculosis
  • TB remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious killers though it can be cured
  • However, the COVID-19 pandemic reversed the progress made in the fight to end TB
  • And so, this year’s theme highlights the role of more investment to stop TB-related deaths

World Tuberculosis (TB) Day 2022 — ‘Invest to End TB. Save Lives’

World Tuberculosis Day observed on 24th March every year is an occasion that provides an opportunity to raise awareness about tuberculosis (TB) and advocate more efforts to eliminate it.

History

The World Health Organization (WHO) launched the first World Tuberculosis Day on 24 March 1982 to mark the one hundred years after Dr. Robert Koch announced the discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacteria that cause TB. Each World TB Day acknowledges a different theme.

Invest to End TB and Save Lives

Global efforts to fight against TB have saved many lives since the year 2000. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has reversed years of progress made. For the first time in over a decade, TB deaths increased in 2020.

The theme of World TB Day 2022 — 'Invest to End TB. Save Lives' sends the message that there is an urgent need to invest resources to fasten the fight against TB and achieve the commitments to end TB made by global leaders.

This is especially important in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic that has put "End TB" progress at risk and ensures equal access to prevention and care in line with WHO's drive towards achieving Universal Health Coverage. More investment will save more lives, accelerating the end of the TB epidemic.

How to Observe?

Get tested — Disease prevention always starts with you. Testing for tuberculosis is simple and sometimes required for travel or job applications. It is always good to have on your medical records and not in your lungs.
Spread awareness — Many people with TB don't even know they have it. Tuberculosis can lie dormant for years without a single symptom. Therefore, it is important to spread awareness about getting tested and treated. For any disease, prevention is better than cure.

Volunteer or donate — Events are held to spread awareness and raise funds all around the world. If you can't find one, organize one yourself. There are many organizations dedicated to eradicating TB that are always looking for volunteers and donations.

Things to Know About Tuberculosis

  • Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease that kills 1.5 million people every year.
  • TB is the 13th leading cause of death after COVID-19 (above HIV/AIDS).
  • TB is present in all countries and age groups.
  • Cough, fever, night sweats, or weight loss are the symptoms of TB.
  • About one-quarter of the world's population is infected with TB bacteria but is not (yet) ill with the disease and cannot transmit it.
  • Nearly 66 million lives were saved through TB diagnosis and treatment between 2000 and 2020.
  • People infected with TB bacteria have a 5% to 10% lifetime risk of falling ill with TB.
  • Alcohol use and smoking increase the risk of TB by a factor of 3.3 and 1.6, respectively.
  • People who are infected with HIV are 18 times more likely to develop active TB.
  • In 2020, there were 1.9 million new TB cases that were attributable to under nutrition.
  • Ending the TB epidemic by 2030 is among the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

References:
  1. World TB Day - (https://stoptb.org/events/world_tb_day/)
  2. Tuberculosis (TB) - (https://www.cdc.gov/tb/worldtbday/default.htm)
  3. World Tuberculosis Day 2022 - (https://www.paho.org/en/campaigns/world-tuberculosis-day-2022)


Source: Medindia
