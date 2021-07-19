Risk of Tuberculosis is High Among COVID Patients, Warns the Health Ministry

Tuberculosis can occur post-covid complication, says the Health Ministry. It is a serious bacterial infection that affects the lungs. It spreads through respiratory droplets released during coughing and sneezing.
People affected with COVID-19 and tuberculosis show almost similar symptoms like cough, fever, and difficulty in breathing. As the disease is opportunistic, just like mucormycosis, the government body warned about the possible risk of tuberculosis among patients who had been affected by COVID-19.
Post-COVID complications are the health issues faced by people even after the clinical recovery from COVID-19. Health issues including pneumonia, brain fog, and neurological disorders are found to be some of the post-covid complications as of now.
‘Tuberculosis bacteria can start to multiply when the individual’s immunity is compromised for any reason. Thus, people with active COVID infection or those who recovered from COVID-19 must be tested for TB, and prompt care should be taken.’
Parallelly, experts detected about a 25% decrease in TB cases due to the impact of COVID-19 related restrictions.
In the recent statement, the ministry added, "TB bacilli can be present in humans in a dormant state and has the potential to start multiplying when the individual's immunity is compromised for any reason. The same is applicable in post-Covid scenarios, when an individual may develop decreased immunity due to the virus itself or due to the treatment, especially immune-suppressants like steroids," emphasizing the need to take necessary precautions to avoid this deadly combination of respiratory illnesses.
Source: Medindia
