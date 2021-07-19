Delta Variant Might be Responsible for 86% of COVID Cases Among Vaccinated Indians

Around 86% of vaccinated people who got Covid-19 were infected by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. Researchers from ICMR have reported this finding based on a new study that observed the incidence of COVID-19 among Indians.



The study monitored 677 covid-19 patients, of which 71 got the Covaxin, 604 got the Covishield, and 2 had Sinopharm vaccine. The subjects were from states and Union Territories.

‘Among 677 vaccinated individuals, 71% developed symptomatic COVID-19, while 29% had an asymptomatic infection. Only about 0.4% of the infected ones died.’





• Around 71% of the cases were symptomatic, and 29% were asymptomatic



• The widely prevalent symptoms were fever (69%), body ache, headache and nausea (56%), cough (45%), sore throat (37%), loss of smell and taste (22%), diarrhea (6%), breathing issues (6%), and eye-related disorders (1%)



The study also reported that only 0.4% of the infected persons died due to COVID-19. It is important to note that both Covaxin and Covishield are effective against the delta variant, according to the statement of the Health Ministry.







Source: Medindia Based on the findings, they reported that• Around 71% of the cases were symptomatic, and 29% were asymptomatic• The widely prevalent symptoms were fever (69%), body ache, headache and nausea (56%), cough (45%), sore throat (37%), loss of smell and taste (22%), diarrhea (6%), breathing issues (6%), and eye-related disorders (1%)The study also reported that only 0.4% of the infected persons died due to COVID-19. It is important to note that both Covaxin and Covishield are effective against the delta variant, according to the statement of the Health Ministry.Source: Medindia

Researchers collected throat and nasal swabs from the patients and used genomic analyses to characterize the cases. In addition to this, the symptoms of the patients were also recorded.