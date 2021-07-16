by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  July 16, 2021 at 11:37 AM Coronavirus News
Covid-19 Third Wave Likely to Hit India by August-end
The third wave of COVID-19 might hit India by the end of August, says ICMR expert.

As India has recorded around 2.5 lakh deaths from the second wave of Covid-19, the third wave seems to start as soon as we approach the end of the second wave.

It is also important to note that WHO experts warn about a 'strong likelihood of the emergence and transmission of new, possibly more dangerous COVID variants.


Dr. Samiran Panda, the head of epidemiology and infectious diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research, said, "There would be a nationwide third wave, but that does not mean that it would be as high or as intense as the second wave."

Dr. Panda also listed out four significant instances that could lead to the third wave of COVID-19 such as,

• An instance where the immunity acquired in the first and second wave drops

• A second instance where there could be a variant that can bypass the immunity acquired

• Another instance where the new variant may not be able to bypass immunity but can spread fast among people

• And the final instance when the restrictions are lifted prematurely by states

Earlier this week, the Indian Medical Association said that the Covid-19 third wave is "inevitable and imminent. It also added, "It is painful to note that in this crucial time, when everyone needs to work for the mitigation of the third wave, in many parts of the country, both governments and the public are complacent and engaged in mass gatherings without following Covid protocols."



Source: Medindia

