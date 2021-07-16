by Dr Jayashree on  July 16, 2021 at 2:07 PM Senior Health News
Best Depression Treatment for Older People
Antidepressant medications can be effective than exercise for older adults with mild or moderate depression.

Depression is the most frequently diagnosed psychiatric disorder in old age, with 8% to 16% of patients have clinically significant depressive symptoms.

Researchers in Spain conducted a randomized clinical trial with 347 old age people with mild to moderate depression to compare the effectiveness of physical exercise and antidepressants as treatment methods.


The study participants are divided into two groups: one group is engaged in physical exercise under supervision and the other group received antidepressant treatment by their general practitioners.

The study published in Annals of Family Medicine show that depressive symptoms are not different between the two groups after one month. But, after three to six months, the number of people showing improvement is higher in the antidepressant group.

They also noted the number of participants who withdrew from the study is higher in the physical activity group, while more adverse side-effects are reported among the antidepressants group.

The advanced age and the health problems and/or functional limitations common to older people may negatively influence the adherence to a six-month physical activity program.



