Bipolar Disorder: Is It a Silent Killer Worse Than Smoking?

Highlights: An increased risk of death can be associated with bipolar disorder, a mental health illness characterized by manic and depressed episodes

Having bipolar disorder raised mortality risk four to six times higher than smoking or being older than 60

Adopting a healthier lifestyle with regular access to healthcare along with societal interventions can mitigate premature death among bipolar patients

Bipolar disorder

Comparative mortality risks in two independent bipolar cohorts



The Tale of Bipolar Disorder and Mortality

Bipolar Disorder and Its Associated Co-Morbidities

Surviving Bipolar: Beating the Odds Against Early Death

is a complex and impactful mental health condition characterized by extreme shifts in mood, energy, and behavior. It is marked by episodes of intense highs, known as mania or hypomania, and profound lows, recognized as depression In the general public's perception, smoking has traditionally been perceived as more hazardous than bipolar disorder. However, recent findings indicate that bipolar disorder actually carries a higher risk of premature death compared to smoking. A study from the University of Michigan puts into perspective how large the mortality risk is, and compares it with other factors that can shorten life ().Bipolar disorder has long been seen as a risk factor for mortality, but there are no reliable methods to predict them other than family history. Researchers analyzed 1,128 individuals in two separate cohorts to understand mortality factors.Their findings revealed that individuals with bipolar disorder faced a four to six times higher likelihood of premature death compared to those without the condition. In contrast, people who smoked were twice as likely to die prematurely than those who had never smoked regardless of bipolar status.With statistical adjustments, their cumulative analysis shows that having a diagnosis of bipolar disorder can increase mortality by about four to six times greater than a history of smoking or being older than ≥ 60 years of age.High blood pressure emerged as the sole factor with a greater impact on premature death during the study period. Moreover, those with bipolar disorder exhibited a higher prevalence of conditions like asthma, diabetes , high blood pressure, migraines, fibromyalgia , and thyroid issues.They were also more prone to metabolic syndrome, heightening risks for diabetes and cardiovascular problems due to various factors linked to waist size, cholesterol, blood sugar , and blood pressure.Several lifestyle factors, including sedentary behavior, poor diet, substance abuse, and lower educational and employment rates, contribute to the overall health risks among individuals with bipolar disorder.To address these challenges, education on stress management, mood monitoring, and early intervention strategies become crucial, potentially reducing the impact of bipolar disorder. Early intervention and consistent care are crucial in helping individuals with bipolar disorder navigate their condition and improve their quality of life.Medical and public health sectors should address the multifaceted risk factors contributing to the heightened mortality risk associated with bipolar disorder. Further studies on health status, behaviors, and specific causes of death in the bipolar population can guide efforts to enhance their health and overall quality of life.Source-Medindia