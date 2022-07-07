About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Anorexia during Pregnancy and Premature Birth
Advertisement

Anorexia during Pregnancy and Premature Birth

Adeline Dorcas
Written by Adeline Dorcas
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on July 7, 2022 at 1:54 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • Common eating disorder, Anorexia nervosa, can affect pregnancy and fetal outcomes
  • Pregnant moms with Anorexia are more likely to deliver premature babies
  • Screening women for Anorexia prior to fertility treatment can prevent preterm deliveries

A common eating disorder Anorexia nervosa may increase the risk of pregnancy complications such preterm delivery.

Women diagnosed with the eating disorder Anorexia nervosa are five (500%) times more likely on an average to have underweight babies, according to a comprehensive new study.

Anorexia Nervosa
Anorexia Nervosa
Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder most commonly found among teenage girls. Anorexia nervosa is characterized by a very low body weight, generally defined as 15% below the Body Mass Index.
Advertisement


Results presented today at the 38th Annual Meeting of ESHRE also show a substantially increased risk (298%) of a premature birth and more than double the likelihood (341%) of placental abruption. This is compared with mothers without anorexia, which is often a life-long mental health condition.

IdoFeferkorn, MD from McGill University, Montreal, Canada, will outline the details of the analysis. It was based on data from more than 9 million women both with and without anorexia, a severe psychiatric disorder characterized by starvation and malnutrition.
Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?
Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?
Chronic dieting is associated with eating disorders that mainly include unhealthy eating practices such as severe calorie restriction in diet of men or women who on a regular basis follow fad diets mainly to reduce weight.
Advertisement

Dr Feferkorn described the findings on the incidence of small-for-gestational-age newborns in particular as "shockingly higher" when compared with outcomes for the offspring of healthy weight women.

Link between Eating Disorder and Pregnancy Complications

Eating disorders can have an impact on menstruation, but women with anorexia do conceive naturally or with the help of fertility drugs to stimulate ovulation. Dr Feferkorn said the results of the study conveyed a serious health message about management of these patients during and after pregnancy.

He said: "Many fertility specialists are faced with the dilemma of treating women who are undernourished. Or, by refusing to do so, possibly preventing these patients the joy of parenthood. Clinics should be aware of the magnitude of adverse outcomes related to pregnancy among those patients with anorexia who do conceive."

Data came from a large publicly available database of US hospital inpatient care records. All deliveries between 2004 and 2014 were included that related to women with a diagnosis of anorexia during pregnancy (n=214) and those who did not (n=9,096,574)

Overall, results showed significant adverse pregnancy outcomes for women with anorexia.

In addition, they showed that these individuals were more likely to have another psychiatric problem in addition to their eating disorder, to be smokers, to have thyroid disease, to be white, or of higher income.

No difference was found in rates for other conditions which can affect women in pregnancy. These included hypertensive diseases, gestational diabetes, placenta previa, postpartum hemorrhage, and the bacterial infection chorioamnionitis. The need for Caesarean section was no greater than in women without an anorexia diagnosis.

The study did have limitations including the fact that the authors were unable to assess the severity of anorexia, nor compliance with treatment.

One wider implication of the findings, said Dr Feferkorn, is that women should be screened for anorexia prior to fertility treatment, which current evidence suggests most physicians fail to do.

Reference:

1. Anorexia linked to significant adverse pregnancy outcomes - (https://www.eshre.eu/ESHRE2022/Media/2022-Press-releases/Feferkorn)

Source: Eurekalert
How to Deal With Anorexia (Eating Disorder) During Pregnancy?
How to Deal With Anorexia (Eating Disorder) During Pregnancy?
Researchers have developed recommendations and principles for multidisciplinary management of anorexia nervosa (eating disorder) in pregnancy.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Adeline Dorcas. (2022, July 07). Anorexia during Pregnancy and Premature Birth. Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 07, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/anorexia-during-pregnancy-and-premature-birth-207845-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Adeline Dorcas. "Anorexia during Pregnancy and Premature Birth". Medindia. Jul 07, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/anorexia-during-pregnancy-and-premature-birth-207845-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Adeline Dorcas. "Anorexia during Pregnancy and Premature Birth". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/anorexia-during-pregnancy-and-premature-birth-207845-1.htm. (accessed Jul 07, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Adeline Dorcas. 2021. Anorexia during Pregnancy and Premature Birth. Medindia, viewed Jul 07, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/anorexia-during-pregnancy-and-premature-birth-207845-1.htm.

Advertisement

Premature Birth Strongly Linked to Reactive Attachment Disorder
Premature Birth Strongly Linked to Reactive Attachment Disorder
Preterm babies are more likely to be diagnosed with reactive attachment disorder, reports a new study.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
View all
Recommended Reading
Air travel: To fly or not to flyAir travel: To fly or not to fly
Breech Presentation and DeliveryBreech Presentation and Delivery
Drugs in Pregnancy and LactationDrugs in Pregnancy and Lactation
Home Pregnancy TestHome Pregnancy Test
PregnancyPregnancy
Pregnancy and Antenatal CarePregnancy and Antenatal Care
Psychological Changes In PregnancyPsychological Changes In Pregnancy
Trimester of pregnancyTrimester of pregnancy
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Trimester of pregnancy Pregnancy and Exercise Home Pregnancy Test Pregnancy Psychological Changes In Pregnancy Anorexia Nervosa Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation Breech Presentation and Delivery Air travel: To fly or not to fly Pregnancy and Antenatal Care 

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine) Sanatogen Selfie Addiction Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Vent Forte (Theophylline) Blood Donation - Recipients Blood Pressure Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Drug Interaction Checker
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close