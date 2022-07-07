Timed Intercourse for Couples may Up Pregnancy Chances

Fertility Awareness-Based Methods (FABM)

Timed Intercourse: Will it Help You Conceive?

Impact of Timed Intercourse

FABM include using calendar predictions, identifying changes in cervical mucus or even changes in body temperature with body-worn devices fitted with biosensors to detect when ovulation is most likely."This update suggests a. However, more evidence is needed on the adverse effects of timed intercourse and its effectiveness in different groups - such as those with unexplained infertility - before clinicians are able to promote this practice," says Dr Gibbons, from the University of Oxford, Nuffield Department of Women's and Reproductive Health, UK. He also said that future studies should also assess the use of FABM for couples trying to conceive.Timed intercourse may be more widely practiced because of a surge in the availability of health apps, including ovulation detection methods. These predict the days in a woman's menstrual cycle when the ovary is most likely to release an egg.For this Cochrane analysis, the researchers assessed the effectiveness of timed intercourse assisted by ovulation detection methods such as digital apps, and then linked it to urine monitors and conducted urine ovulation tests, which measure fertility hormones and FABM.The attempted aim was also to look at the impact of timed intercourse on live birth rates, pregnancy rates, time to pregnancy and quality of life. The purpose was also to investigate any links between timed intercourse and adverse events, including stress which may be caused by the lack of spontaneity and pressure of sexual performance.Data were used from six studies involving 2,374 women in total who were attempting to conceive naturally.Overall, results showed thatthan in couples who were not timing intercourse specifically around the fertile window.The authors assessed the chance of pregnancy via timed intercourse as between 20% to 28% compared with 18% for spontaneous intercourse.However, the findings were inconclusive as to whether timed intercourse using FABM resulted in a difference in live birth or pregnancy rates. Data was only available from two studies involving a total of 160 women and the evidence was low grade., a benefit was demonstrated in couples who had been trying to conceive for less than 12 months but there was insufficient evidence to detect a difference in sub-fertile couples (over 12 months).included insufficient studies reporting clinically important outcomes such as live birth, time to pregnancy, quality of life and adverse events such as stress.1. Timed intercourse for couples may increase pregnancy chances - (https://www.eshre.eu/ESHRE2022/Media/2022-Press-releases/Gibbons)Source: Eurekalert