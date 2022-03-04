About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 3, 2022 at 9:39 AM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • With exam season descending in, overall physical health among students may be neglected including the eyes
  • Staring your books and online resources the whole day long may leave your eyes drenched out
  • Read on to trace out simple steps for overcoming eye fatigue during the exam mode

As exam season sets in, with students preparing tough for their final examinations, it could be excessively tiring and stressful for the eyes — a generally neglected aspect. Among the commonly faced exam problems, reduced focus and eye tiredness (leading to poor retention) top the list for many. This may result in unexpected exam results.

Advertisement

Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams

However, these problems can be overcome, if proper and equal inclusion of study time and physical health, good eye care is borne.

Eye Care Tips

Some of the eye care tips that may help students cope with those weary eyes during examinations are the following:
  • Short Breaks For Better Efficiency: Studying continuously at a stretch of 8 hours may lead to intense pressure on eye muscles, leading to eye pain, eye strain and spasms, poor eyesight (in the long run), headaches and difficulty focusing. Take a short break (look at distant objects for 10 seconds) every 30 minutes to revitalize your eye muscles.
  • Watch out for your Posture: Poor posture may also affect your eye muscle balance, neck and back, especially among students with visual problems and astigmatism (irregularly shaped cornea/lens). Hence, practice sitting erect with arms and shoulders well supported, feet resting on the ground and books placed at 60 degrees and 20 inches from the eye.
  • Blink Frequently: Starring continuously while studying especially with digital resources may cause dryness of the eyes with reduced blink rates (normal blink rate approximately 20 times per minute). Accordingly, ensure blinking (at least 20 times) during every short break.
  • Simultaneously, use an anti-glare screen/matte screen to protect your eyes from harmful digital blue light.
  • When using digital resources for studying, zoom/magnify the texts/fonts to elude strain on the eyes.
  • Practice frequent eye-muscle exercise (eyeball rotations — clockwise and anti-clockwise) to strengthen your vision.
  • Palming : Rubbing your palms together and placing them on your eyes (ensure they are fully covered) also helps overcome eye strain during exams.
  • Eat Balanced Diet: Students often tend to miss meals in the haste of exam preparation and rather end up junking in fast foods that lead to nutritional deficiencies, eye fatigue, dry eyes and poor attention. Thus to score your expectations in exams, eat balanced foods loaded with vitamins and minerals.
  • Frequent Water for Attention: Drinking lesser water during the intensity of studies may cause dehydration, tired eyes, difficulty in focusing and frequent headaches. It is thereby recommended to drink a minimum of 3 to 3.75 liters of fluids every day to overcome exam stress and improve attention.
  • Get Sound Sleep: Although it is natural and reinforcing sometimes to skip sleep time for extra study. However, sleeping less than 7 hours per night (average) may leave your eyes, mind and body tiring with poor concentration and focus. Therefore, it is vital to ensure a proper sleep schedule during exam time.
  • Seek your ophthalmologist for help if you face constant blurring of vision or other alarming eye signs.


Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Vision Problems
Vision Problems
Common conditions that give rise to vision problems are refractory errors, corneal ulcer, cataract, ...
Foods for Better Eye Health
Foods for Better Eye Health
Discover the foods that make for optimum eye health. Read on......
Yoga and Eye Sight
Yoga and Eye Sight
Human eyes need care and attention. Eyesight is improved when the muscles of the eyes are relaxed. ....
Myopia
Myopia
Myopia is the inability of a person to see the distant objects clearly. Myopia is also known as ......
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Accident and Trauma Care Vent Forte (Theophylline) Noscaphene (Noscapine) Find a Doctor Blood - Sugar Chart How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Blood Pressure Calculator Sanatogen Drug - Food Interactions

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)