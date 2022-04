Highlights: With exam season descending in, overall physical health among students may be neglected including the eyes

Staring your books and online resources the whole day long may leave your eyes drenched out

Read on to trace out simple steps for overcoming eye fatigue during the exam mode

As exam season sets in, with students preparing tough for their final examinations, it could be excessively tiring and stressful for the eyes — a generally neglected aspect. Among the commonly faced exam problems, reduced focus and eye tiredness (leading to poor retention) top the list for many. This may result in unexpected exam results.

‘Overcome the tiring eye problems during this exam season by following simple eye-care tips.’

Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams