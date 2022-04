Is ‘COVID Teeth’ a Possible Symptom of the Fourth Wave of COVID-19?

How does COVID-19 Infection Affect Teeth and Gums?

New Key COVID-19 Symptoms

Pain in the gums

Fever

Persistent cough

Extreme tiredness or fatigue

Blood clotting in the gums

Jaw/tooth pain

Treatment for COVID Teeth Pain

Being a severe respiratory disorder COVID-19 infection doesn't limit itself from affecting the lungs only, it enters other organs as well, leading to specific symptoms. COVID-19 symptoms are quite visible once the virus enters your mouth. Letus understand the relationship between COVID-19 and oral health to protect yourself from COVID-19.When the SARS-CoV-2 virus (virus that causes COVID-19) enters through the nose, it mixes up with the blood and flows into the bloodstream via a receptor called AEC2. This receptor works as a door for the virus to enter the cells. The maximum number of receptors are found in the mouth, especially in the tongue and gums area.In a recent study, researchers stated that aboutThis can be since dental health issues are also counted under chronic health conditions, making a person more prone to the virus infection.However, tooth and gum problems are not new to COVID-19. Even after recovering from the deadly second wave in India, many people complained of tooth pain and sensitivity.A report of 54 studies on major symptoms of COVID-19 suggested the top 12 symptoms did not include tooth pain or mouth-related symptoms. Some of the symptoms were fever in 81.2% of people, cough in 58.5%, and fatigue in almost 38.5% of the patients.However, experts suggest thatThe following symptoms show up in your mouth or gums when the COVID-19 virus enters or affects your oral health:If you have tooth pain during COVID-19 or after recovery, take 400 milligrams of ibuprofen to manage it. Cold compresses (washcloths soaked in cool water) applied to the outside of the cheeks may also help.Some people can develop oral infections such as oral thrush , while having COVID-19. If this is the case, a doctor can prescribe antifungal medications.It is also important to remember that you could have bad timing regarding dental pain and COVID-19. A cavity or otherwise infected tooth could flare up during COVID-19. As a result, you may need to call your dentist if taking over-the-counter pain relievers doesn't help.Source: Medindia