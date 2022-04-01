New COVID-19’s Omicron Symptoms Have Been Discovered

Advertisement

According to Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King's College London,A few of them also had nausea, slight temperature, sore throat, and headache.The four most common symptoms of the omicron variant are cough, fatigue, congestion, and runny nose, according to a CDC analysis of the first 43 cases investigated in the US.In some cases, vomiting has also been reported as a symptom among those with the variant.Recent preliminary studies have stated that Omicron appears to be milder than the Delta variant. People infected are between 40 and 70 percent less likely to be admitted to hospitals.Research from an Imperial College London study and Scottish paper Early Pandemic Evaluation and Enhanced Surveillance of Covid-19, states that. They are 40 to 45 percent less likely to require an overnight stay in hospital.Source: Medindia