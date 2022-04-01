New COVID-19’s Omicron Symptoms Have Been Discovered

The COVID-19 variant Omicron is considered to be mild but two new symptoms include nausea and loss of appetite, according to a Zoe Covid app study.
The symptoms of coronavirus generally include high temperature, continuous cough, or a loss or change in the sense of smell or taste.
However, some people have had nausea and a loss of appetite. These symptoms are not usually associated with COVID-19.
A few of them also had nausea, slight temperature, sore throat, and headache.
The four most common symptoms of the omicron variant are cough, fatigue, congestion, and runny nose, according to a CDC analysis of the first 43 cases investigated in the US.
In some cases, vomiting has also been reported as a symptom among those with the variant.
Recent preliminary studies have stated that Omicron appears to be milder than the Delta variant. People infected are between 40 and 70 percent less likely to be admitted to hospitals.
Research from an Imperial College London study and Scottish paper Early Pandemic Evaluation and Enhanced Surveillance of Covid-19, states that people with Omicron are 15 to 20 percent less likely to need hospital treatment. They are 40 to 45 percent less likely to require an overnight stay in hospital.
Source: Medindia