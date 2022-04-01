About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New COVID-19’s Omicron Symptoms Have Been Discovered

by Dr Jayashree on January 4, 2022 at 9:37 AM
Font : A-A+

New COVID-19’s Omicron Symptoms Have Been Discovered

The COVID-19 variant Omicron is considered to be mild but two new symptoms include nausea and loss of appetite, according to a Zoe Covid app study.

The symptoms of coronavirus generally include high temperature, continuous cough, or a loss or change in the sense of smell or taste.

Advertisement


However, some people have had nausea and a loss of appetite. These symptoms are not usually associated with COVID-19.

According to Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King's College London, these are common symptoms in those who tend to be double-jabbed or even boosted.
Advertisement

A few of them also had nausea, slight temperature, sore throat, and headache.

The four most common symptoms of the omicron variant are cough, fatigue, congestion, and runny nose, according to a CDC analysis of the first 43 cases investigated in the US.

In some cases, vomiting has also been reported as a symptom among those with the variant.

Recent preliminary studies have stated that Omicron appears to be milder than the Delta variant. People infected are between 40 and 70 percent less likely to be admitted to hospitals.

Research from an Imperial College London study and Scottish paper Early Pandemic Evaluation and Enhanced Surveillance of Covid-19, states that people with Omicron are 15 to 20 percent less likely to need hospital treatment. They are 40 to 45 percent less likely to require an overnight stay in hospital.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Third Wave of COVID Started in Tamil Nadu, Says Health Minis...
Lick the TV Screen to Know the Food Taste >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
New Year Resolution: Give Up Alcohol for Better Health
New Year Resolution: Give Up Alcohol for Better Health
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and ......
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is ......
Cytokines - Part of Body's Defence System
Cytokines - Part of Body's Defence System
Cytokines are chemical signaling molecules produced by immune cells of our body and help cells in .....
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close