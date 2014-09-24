About
It is one of the most common vision problems.
The exact cause of astigmatism is unknown. It is usually present from birth.
Astigmatism usually occurs when the front surface of the eye, the cornea, has an irregular curvature. This irregular shape prevents light from focusing properly on the back of the eye, the retina. As a result, a person's vision may be blurred at all distances. Undetected astigmatism is usually associated with fatigue and eyestrain. It can occur with or without shortsightedness or long-sightedness.
An ophthalmologist can diagnose astigmatism with a thorough eye exam. Almost all degrees of astigmatism can be corrected with eyeglasses or contact lenses. Another method for correcting astigmatism is refractive or laser eye surgery i.e. by changing the shape of the cornea.
My son who is currently 6 years old has problem with his sight. When he watches TV,or if he is engrossed looking at something, he tends to look at it sideways. I am so worried that it would develop into a bad habit. I would like to know if my child's problem is also considered as astigmatism. If so, is there a way to cure the problem?
I would like to know how can you treat astigmatism and how to get rid of it?
When ret is done on young borns and astigmatism is present and the heredity factor is eliminated , can we then postulate that if the astigmatism is corneal,it could have formed during the development fase before birth ? Ie development in a confined space or passive baby/mom that may cause the developing front surface of the eye to in a particular "pressurized" position for too long.Also is the prevelance of higher astigmatism more with twins due "confined space".
nick
is it possible that i got this astigmatism playing psp?
Is it true that watching television too closely or working on a computer for a lengthy amount of time throughout the day causes astigmatism?