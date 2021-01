Severe Menopause Symptoms Seen in Premature Ovarian Insufficiency

Link Between POI And Menopause

Staying Healthy at Menopause and Beyond

Menopausal symptoms in women with premature ovarian insufficiency prevalence, severity, and associated factors: Huang et al: Menopause: doi: 10.1097/GME.0000000000001733 Staying Healthy After Menopause - (https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/staying-healthy-after-menopause) Eating Right During Menopause - (https://www.eatright.org/health/wellness/healthy-aging/eating-right-during-menopause)

In the general population, the incidence of premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) is one percent.The POI symptoms include amenorrhea (absence of menses), estrogen deficiency , and elevated serum gonadotropin levels.Earlier research has mainly focused on the various risk factors associated with POI; however, few studies have examined the effect of POI relative to the prevalence, severity, and factors affecting menopause symptoms.A new study was conducted involving 300 Chinese women that specifically analyzed menopause symptoms in women with POI and compared them with the severity and prevalence of similar symptoms in women who experienced natural menopause.It was found that women with POI showed a higher prevalence of menopause symptoms, specifically those related to psychological and sexual symptoms. These symptoms were more severe than those experienced by women who undergo natural menopause.According to these results, the researchers have suggested that the healthcare providers should be more aware of the psychological complications and sexual dysfunction risksin women with POI and work with them to identify appropriate treatment options.Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director said,Staying healthy and eating right can help ease the menopause transition.Source: Medindia