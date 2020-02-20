medindia
Eat More Fruits and Vegetables to Fend Off Troublesome Menopause Symptoms
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Eat More Fruits and Vegetables to Fend Off Troublesome Menopause Symptoms

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 20, 2020 at 1:07 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Common menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal changes, and mood swings can ruin your day
  • Eating a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables can treat menopause symptoms naturally
  • So, add plenty of fruits and veggies to your daily diet to ward off those bothersome menopausal symptoms

Don't allow painful menopause symptoms to wreck your day. Eating a healthy diet with lots of fresh and colorful fruits and vegetables can ease menopausal symptoms, suggests a new study.
Eat More Fruits and Vegetables to Fend Off Troublesome Menopause Symptoms

A healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables is known to benefit the human body in so many ways. Now a new study suggests that it may also play a role in lessening various menopause symptoms. Study results are published in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).

Show Full Article


Although hormone therapy has been proven to be an acceptable method for treatment of menopause-related symptoms for many women, the search for nonpharmacologic treatment options is ongoing, especially for women with certain risk factors and those who are not candidates for hormone therapy. Specifically, there has been a focus on identifying modifiable lifestyle factors that might prevent or alleviate menopause symptoms.

Previous studies have suggested that dietary factors may play a critical role in estrogen production, metabolism, and consequently, menopause symptoms. In particular, the consumption of fruits or a Mediterranean-style diet, characterized by a high content of vegetables, fruits, cereals, and nuts, was linked to fewer menopause symptoms and complaints. This new study goes a step further in looking at specific fruits and vegetables and their effects on various menopause symptoms.

The research team concluded that, although some subgroups of fruits and vegetables had an inverse association with menopause symptoms, a higher intake of other subgroups appeared to be associated with more urogenital problems. Citrus fruits, for example, were called out as having an adverse effect on urogenital scores compared with other types of fruits, as were green leafy or dark yellow vegetables compared with other vegetables.

Study results appear in the article "Higher intakes of fruits and vegetables are related to fewer menopausal symptoms: a cross-sectional study."

"This small cross-sectional study provides some preliminary evidence regarding the influence of fruit and vegetable intake on menopause symptoms. There is ample evidence that a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables has a beneficial effect on health in a myriad of ways, but additional study is needed to determine whether various menopause symptoms may be affected by dietary choices," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.

Reference :
  1. An Apple a Day Might Help Keep Bothersome Menopause Symptoms Away - (https://www.menopause.org/docs/default-source/press-release/fruits-and-vegetables-and-meno-symptoms-2-19-20.pdf)


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.

Menopause

Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for 12-months.

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an 'oasis in the desert' for women in the throes of menopause.

Living Near Green Spaces may Delay Your Menopause

Does living near green spaces postpone the onset of menopause? Yes, menopause may get delayed naturally if one lives in greener neighborhoods.

Hot Flash

The frequency of the hot flash can be from 1 to 2 two hot flashes a week to 10 or greater in a day. The silver lining is that it usually decreases over time.

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Vaginal Bleeding

Normal vaginal bleeding begins in the early teens and goes on till a woman’s mid-life. It is the bloody discharge from the uterus during menstruation.

Vaginitis

Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis and is aggravated by chemicals, like soap and deodorants

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Mediterranean DietMenopauseHot FlashVaginitisWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseVaginal BleedingHormone Replacement TherapyWeight Gain After MenopauseThe Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and Health
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate can Boost Your Endurance Exercise Performance

Eat Well to Fight Memory Loss

IVF Babies at Higher Risk of Death During First Few Weeks of Life
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive