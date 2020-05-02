Menopause May Up Risk of Kidney Stones

refers to the cessation of the menstrual cycle due to natural depletion of ovarian follicles and marks the permanent end of a women's fertility. It can take place anywhere between the age of 45-55 years, although the average age is 51 years.
The symptoms of menopause
include hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, depression, vaginal dryness, insomnia, memory loss, reduced sex drive and urinary incontinence. A healthy lifestyle revolving around a balanced diet, regular exercise and cutting down on alcohol consumption and smoking can help alleviate menopausal symptoms.
Details of the Study
The research team examined to find a link between menopause and the risk of incident kidney stones, and changes in 24-hour urine composition in the Nurses' Health Study (NHS) II.
Using multivariate-adjusted Cox proportional hazards models, the research team analyzed about 108,639 NHS II participants who provided information on menopause and kidney stones. They also analyzed 24-hour urine collections from over 658 participants who performed a collection while pre-menopausal and a repeat collection after menopause.
Results of the Study
The results show that during 22 years of follow-up, about 3,456 participants who had kidney stones.
Conclusion
- The multivariate-adjusted relative risk of an incident kidney stone in postmenopausal participants compared with premenopause was 1.27 (95% CI 1.08-1.46).
- On stratified analysis compared with premenopause, the multivariate-adjusted relative risk of natural and surgically induced menopause was 1.27 (95% CI 1.09-1.48) and 1.43 (95% CI 1.19-1.73), respectively.
- Among the 74,505 postmenopausal participants, there was a total of 1,041 incident stone events.
- Compared with no hormone therapy, neither current nor past use was significantly associated with kidney stone risk.
- Compared with premenopause the postmenopausal urine collections had lower mean calcium, citrate, phosphorus and uric acid, and higher mean volume.
Postmenopausal status is linked to a higher risk of developing kidney stones. Natural and surgical menopause are both independently associated with higher risk. However, there are small but significant differences in urine composition between pre-and-postmenopausal urine collections.
